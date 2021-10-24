Samoa’s PM Fiamē Confirmed As Keynote At Aid Conference - Tuesday

Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa will give a keynote address at the Council for International Development’s (CID) annual conference on Tuesday morning, October 26. The conference will be online

She is joined by the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown and former Prime Minister Helen Clark who are also keynote speakers.

CID is the umbrella organisation for New Zealand’s aid agencies and their partners, with over 65 members.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘New Ways to Work: Stronger Relationships and Resilience’. It will shine a light on how New Zealand’s aid sector has changed since Covid, with aid programmes and humanitarian responses more locally led.

What: Council for International Development Annual Conference

Council for International Development Annual Conference When: Tuesday October 27 9am-5pm

Tuesday October 27 9am-5pm Where: Online via Delegate Connect conference platform

Keynote addresses:

Samoan Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa

Cook Islands’ Prime Minister, Mark Brown

Former New Zealand Prime Minister and UNDP Administrator, Helen Clark in a fireside chat with Stuff journalist Lucy Craymer

UK professor and author from the London School of Economics and Oxfam GB, Duncan Green in conversation with Jennifer Kalpokas Doen, co-founder of Balance of Power in Vanuatu

Panel discussions:

Reimagining Pacific Diaspora and Pacific Regional Organisation’s Roles in Development post Covid

Coup and Covid: Responding to crisis in Myanmar

For a full programme go here.

© Scoop Media

