World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Samoa’s PM Fiamē Confirmed As Keynote At Aid Conference - Tuesday

Sunday, 24 October 2021, 5:01 pm
Press Release: Council for International Development

Prime Minister of Samoa, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa will give a keynote address at the Council for International Development’s (CID) annual conference on Tuesday morning, October 26. The conference will be online

She is joined by the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, Mark Brown and former Prime Minister Helen Clark who are also keynote speakers.

CID is the umbrella organisation for New Zealand’s aid agencies and their partners, with over 65 members.

The theme of this year’s conference is ‘New Ways to Work: Stronger Relationships and Resilience’. It will shine a light on how New Zealand’s aid sector has changed since Covid, with aid programmes and humanitarian responses more locally led.

  • What: Council for International Development Annual Conference
  • When: Tuesday October 27 9am-5pm
  • Where: Online via Delegate Connect conference platform

Keynote addresses:

  • Samoan Prime Minister, Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa
  • Cook Islands’ Prime Minister, Mark Brown
  • Former New Zealand Prime Minister and UNDP Administrator, Helen Clark in a fireside chat with Stuff journalist Lucy Craymer
  • UK professor and author from the London School of Economics and Oxfam GB, Duncan Green in conversation with Jennifer Kalpokas Doen, co-founder of Balance of Power in Vanuatu

Panel discussions:

  • Reimagining Pacific Diaspora and Pacific Regional Organisation’s Roles in Development post Covid
  • Coup and Covid: Responding to crisis in Myanmar

For a full programme go here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Council for International Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>


>UN: Recent Kosovo-Serbia Tensions Could ‘Unravel Steady But Fragile Progress’

Tensions over vehicle licence plates and anti-smuggling operations, between authorities in Kosovo and Serbia, in recent weeks, may contribute to unravelling “steady but fragile progress made in rebuilding trust among communities” in Kosovo and Serbia...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


UN: Global Leaders Set To Act To Increase Energy Access While Reducing Emissions At First UN Energy Summit In 40 Years

Significant new commitments for financing clean energy, increasing renewables and improving access to electricity are expected to be announced on 24 September at the UN High-level Dialogue on Energy... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 