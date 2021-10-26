World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

‘Returning To A Pre-Covid World For Aid Will Not Be Fit For The Future’

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 10:38 am
Press Release: Council for International Development

Covid is our opportunity to put things right in the aid system, said Pacific Prime Ministers today at the Council for International Development’s annual conference.

Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa and Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown both thanked New Zealand for its support over many decades through the aid programme, but challenged all donors in the region to re-think how aid is designed and delivered.

“A superior attitude taken by donors of ‘we know best’ will not yield the desired lasting results,” said Prime Minister Mark Brown.

Donor driven approaches seldom address the needs of the recipient partners if the driver is geo-politics not development, he added.

Samoa has been signed up to aid effectiveness and climate change agreements for many years to ensure its voice is heard, said Prime Minister Fiamē.

“(Aid relationships) were not always in our interests. From concept to implementation of programmes, our views were only fleeting comma stops, our priorities often lost in whirring scenarios,” she said

“Our efforts to build back better (after Covid) must be greater than the sum of their parts. Diverse stakeholders must work in harmony and synergy to share complimentary knowledge and experience.”

The Prime Ministers identified key ways in which aid and development post Covid, could have real impact:

  • Increase collaboration across sectors, and include the private sector in the Pacific as the key engine of growth, said Prime Minister Fiamē
  • Support the strengthening of local systems and governance – then ‘where those systems are robust, there is no excuse not to use them,’ said Prime Minister Mark Brown
  • Provide flexibility in funding mechanisms, particularly during cyclone season, to facilitate access to local actors
  • Make sure actors, particularly Non-Government-Organisations are well represented at all stages of development and humanitarian responses

“Covid continues without an end in sight, and now the Pacific faces a cyclone season….but this is an important opportunity to further strengthen local humanitarian actors,” says Prime Minister Fiamē.

“Covid has only exacerbated fundamental cleavages in the delivery of aid to the Pacific. Left unaddressed, this will only hold back the region’s long term development,” says Prime Minister Mark Brown.

But Covid is also our opportunity to put these things right, they said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Council for International Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 