World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sudan: Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return

Wednesday, 27 October 2021, 6:43 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement.

The Sudanese army used excessive force, including live bullets, in suppressing the demonstrations that followed the army's announcement of the seizure of power, especially near the army general command’s headquarters in Khartoum. Seven protesters were killed and about 150 others were wounded, according to medical sources.

Yesterday, Sovereign Council chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, announced the dissolution of the government and the Sovereignty Council, declaring a state of emergency and suspending several articles of the constitutional document signed between the military and civilian leader governing the transitional phase. These measures represent a military coup against all constitutional obligations and civil gains.

In this regard, Chairman of Euro-Med Monitor, Ramy Abdu, said, “The military coup in Sudan shatters Sudanese’s dreams of achieving a just democratic rule. It wastes the sacrifices they made over the past two years to live in a civil state that respects their rights and preserves their dignity.”

“We are particularly concerned about human rights activists and defenders in light of the de facto authorities' failure to respect all their legal obligations. We fear an organized campaign will target them in the coming days.”
The army's announcement of the seizure of power was preceded by a campaign of arrests against senior civilian officials in the state, including Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, a large number of ministers, media professionals, and civilian members of the Sovereignty Council.

The Sudanese army's audacity to infringe on the will of the Sudanese in this way proves its disbelief in the democratic path. The military leadership’s actions expose its fake behavior during the transitional period, during which it pretended to accept partnership, share power, and hand the rule to an elected civilian authority.

Euro-Med Monitor viewed dozens of videos published by Sudanese activists showing multiple violations committed by the security and army forces against the demonstrators. They used live bullets and tear gas and beat protesters, including the women.

The military coup has a catastrophic impact on freedoms and pluralism in the country. The security forces began a campaign of arrests against leaders of the Forces of Freedom and Change, the Arab Socialist Baath Party, the Unionists Association, and the Sudanese Congress Party. These abuses indicate an actual plan to disturb the work of parties and civilian bodies to facilitate the return of the authoritarian rule that the Sudanese suffered for decades.

Despite escalating calls for widespread demonstrations and comprehensive civil disobedience, the protests should remain peaceful. At the same time, the de-facto authorities should respect the rights of individuals to freedom of opinion, expression, and peaceful assembly and refrain from all violent and illegal practices against the protesters.

The Sudanese army’s leadership should immediately reverse all the measures it took on October 25, release all detainees – especially civilian leaders – and adhere to the democratic process and constitutional methods for the transfer of power. And they should identify and hold accountable all those involved in the killing and suppression of demonstrators.

The United Nations and the African Union should not recognize the military coup in Sudan or its results, take all possible measures to restore the democratic path, prevent the return of the authoritarian rule, and protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and civil entities in Sudan.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>

CNS: Will India's 1 Billion Vaccination-dose-milestone Be Catalytic For Vaccinating All?

On 21 October 2021, India crossed its milestone of administering over 1 billion (100 crores) doses within 278 days since it began the vaccination rollout (on 16th January 2021)... More>>

UN: UNHCR Chief Urges Better Support For 13 Million 'Exhausted' And Displaced Syrians
UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, has urged greater international support for the more than 13 million Syrians who’ve been displaced in the past 10 years...More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>


COP26: 7 Climate Action Highlights To Remember

A September to remember, a pivotal month for climate action commitments. From the United Nations General Assembly week to the final pre-COP meeting, last month was an important time to build momentum... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 