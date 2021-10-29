Tigray Conflict: Joint UN Human Rights Office-Ethiopian HR Commission Investigation Report To Be Published On 3 Nov

GENEVA (28 October 2021) – The report by the UN Human Rights Office and the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on their joint investigation into alleged violations of human rights, humanitarian and refugee law committed by all parties to the conflict in Tigray will be launched on Wednesday 3 November at 11:00 CET.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will hold a hybrid press conference at 11:00 CET on 3 November at the Palais des Nations in Geneva to present the joint report’s findings, conclusions and recommendations. The press conference will be webcast live on https://media.un.org/en/webtv/ and broadcast-quality footage will be made available.

The report covers the period from 3 November 2020 up to 28 June 2021. The joint investigation was conducted from 16 May to 31 August 2021, covering different zones in Tigray as well as relevant locations outside Tigray. The investigation team conducted some 269 interviews with victims and witnesses, as well as with other sources.

© Scoop Media

