World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Climate Crises Force Rising Numbers Of Children From Their Homes With No Way Back

Friday, 29 October 2021, 1:15 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

Surging temperatures, rising water levels and land degradation drove an estimated record 10 million children from their homes last year with the increase in climate migration coming with a new risk - they may never return.

A new report from Save the Children, Walking into the Eye of the Storm, released on the eve of the COP26 summit, highlights climate change-induced migration is here and set to get worse, with 30 million people - about one third children - forced from their homes in 2020 due to climate related disasters. This was three times as many as displaced by conflict and violence, and compared to 19 million people displaced internally by such disasters five years ago.

"The scale of the crisis is huge, and growing fast. It is a perfect storm that we must stop in its path - before it’s too late," says Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey.

"Before, climate change often led to short term displacements and families would go back after the cyclone or flood was over. Now because of the frequency of natural disasters and slow onset degradation, we’re seeing more and more permanent migration, with many children unable or unwilling to return. Children and their families often move to areas that are equally high-risk, and get little support to build their resilience and integrate in their destinations. It is clear that many current responses to climate-related migration and displacement are not sustainable or fit for purpose.

"And with research showing today’s one-year-olds likely to face far greater climate-induced disasters than previous generations, it’s vital that we act now."

The research also emphasized a rapidly emerging trend with twice as many people impacted by slow-onset droughts than sudden storms in 2020 and migration prompted by extreme temperatures, rising sea levels and salinization of agricultural land far more likely to be permanent. Much of this permanent migration, however, is to areas equally or even more at risk from climatic factors - out of the frying pan into the fire.

The study was based on the findings of more than 420 research reports exploring climate change and child displacement, 125 experts, and interviews with 239 children living in high-risk climate settings in five countries in five continents - Fiji, Iraq, Mali, Mozambique and Peru - some of whom had relocated due to climate change.

Children from all five continents said the climate crisis was having a devastating impact on their lives right now and that they and/or their friends were having to move, increasingly from rural to urban areas and sometimes travelling alone.

Some mentioned that climate risks were increasing their poverty levels, leaving them "trapped" in high risk locations. Some children were skipping meals, not attending school, engaging in child labour, child marriage, street begging, or sexually exploited.

"Last year and in 2018, a lot of houses collapsed due to heavy rains. If it rains too much, our fields will be flooded so the harvest will not be good, in which case people will be forced to find [other] solutions to feed their families. But that is not possible all the time so the [only] solution is to leave this very hostile area," said Ousmane-, 14, from Mali.

Globally, more than 1 billion children3 live in areas at high risk of flooding, severe drought, or other climate threats that pose a serious risk to lives and livelihoods.

"Copra farming is one of the most important things in our life. It is our source of income ... but due to climate change, there can be loss of income ... I decided to move for a better education and a better life," said Matila-, 15, from Fiji.

Children are already set to face the brunt of climate change, with Save the Children’s Born into the Climate Crisis report in September showing that children born in 2020 were poised to experience 6.8 times more heatwaves, 2.8 times as many river floods, and 2.6 times as many droughts as their grandparents under the original Paris Agreement emission reduction pledge.

But the urgency of the situation was emphasised by the latest report that showed climate change is not just increasing the likelihood of displacement but directly driving people from their homes through more intense, extreme weather events that disrupt services, damage infrastructure and destroy livelihoods.

The report, "Walking into the eye of the Storm: How the Climate Crisis is driving Child Migration and Displacement", stressed that children were more likely to be physically affected by climate-related events than adults, being more sensitive to malnutrition and infections, but also face threats to their mental health and a greater risk of violence including recruitment to armed militias.

Save the Children said currently most national policies on displacement did not consider climate-related events to be a trigger for displacement and that needed to change. The organisation called on the humanitarian sector and governments to:

- Incorporate climate expertise and associated risks into child migration and displacement programming

- Prioritise the rights and needs of children affected by climate-related migration and displacement by ensuring that legislation, policies, strategies, and plans holistically address climate change’s impact on children

- Prepare for proactive, planned and child responsive movement (e.g. timely relocation of communities downstream of glacial lakes) within national responses to climate-related migration and displacement, not just reactive support for unplanned displacement.

- Build on predictive analytics and forecasting expertise to carry out long-term scenario planning for child migration and displacement in high-risk climate settings alongside responses for improved early or anticipatory action.

- Establish partnerships with migration and displacement specialists and national government to advance the collection and sharing of disaggregated data on climate-related child migration and displacement.

- Establish forums for children to share their experiences of climate-related displacement, support each other, and contribute to decision-making and planning processes.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Euro-Med Monitor: Sudan Military Coup Shatters Democratic Path, Threatens With Authoritarian Rule Return
The Sudanese army's seizure of power in the country diminishes the hard-won human rights and civil gains achieved after the December 2018 protests, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement...More>>


Weather: Pacific Likely To Experience Double Dip La Niña Episode

The Pacific is likely to experience a rare occurrence of what is called a double dip La Niña in the coming months, Climate models and predictions tools used by Pacific National Meteorological and Hydrological services (NMHSs) show...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 