World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

South Pacific Cyclone Season Starts Today

Monday, 1 November 2021, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Council for International Development

The first day of November is also the first day of the South Pacific cyclone season.

Last season taught humanitarian and emergency personnel that they need to be prepared to respond as early as possible. When severe tropical cyclone Yasa hit Fiji last December as a Category 5, it was the earliest in the season that a cyclone of that strength had made landfill.

NIWA’s forecast of cyclone activity this season indicates that between 9 – 12 named cyclones could occur between now and the end of April. Expect above normal activity in terms of the frequency of cyclones that get so strong that they also get a name. This will occur during a time when Pacific borders remain shut, and when Pacific emergency responders are still dealing with the ongoing impacts of the Covid pandemic.

It is key that any public response, particularly during cyclone season, supports the strengthening of the local economy and leadership in the Pacific, and utilises the robust networks and systems that are already in place.

At the Council for International Development’s (CID) annual conference last week, both Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown and Samoan Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata’afa called for New Zealand to ‘use country systems’ and support locals when responding to a cyclone.

CID, in partnership with the World Food Programme continues to encourage the New Zealand public to donate as effectively as possible following a disaster. New resources developed in collaboration with National Disaster Management Offices in the Pacific is designed to help get this message to the public (see link below). Feedback is also important.

“We must support and learn from those most directly impacted by the aftermath of cyclones. No one knows better than Pacific authorities and communities in-country, and the Pacific diaspora here in New Zealand, on how to respond following an emergency,” says Aaron Davy, Humanitarian Manager at Council for International Development.

Unfortunately, too many containers filled with unrequested and unneeded goods continue to be sent by the New Zealand public following a devastating cyclone. After Tropical Cyclone Pam (2015) and Tropical Winston (2016) hundreds of containers filled with teddy-bears, bottles of water, perishable food and second-hand clothing were sent to the Pacific. Over half of donated goods end up in Pacific landfills.

“Remittances continue to play a critical role following a Pacific crisis. Cash remains best, but we know this is not always possible for some, plus there are sometimes cultural reasons for sending goods. So for us, supporting Pacific networks is also part of supporting community responses and resilience both in the Pacific and in New Zealand.”

CID has translated fact sheets on supporting remittances and ‘five ways to help’ if giving cash is not an option. These are currently in English, Samoan, Fijian and Bislama languages, and available on the www.donateresponsibly.com website. More Pacific translations are on the way over the next month, as well as a roadshow to engage with Pacific community groups.

“It is even more important we know and do what helps this cyclone season. The negative impacts of the covid pandemic and associated lockdowns have not changed, but we can change the way we listen to and support the Pacific region following an emergency.”

Visit: donateresponsibly.org

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Council for International Development on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 