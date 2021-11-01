World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

MAL Facilitates Piggery And Kava Farmer Training For SVTA Members

Monday, 1 November 2021, 8:11 pm
Press Release: Solomon Islands MAL

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (MAL) through its Western Province Extension Division has successfully conducted a four-day series of farmer training on piggery and kava for members of the Sirubai Voko Tribe Association (SVTA), a community based organization in South Vella La Vella Island, Western Province.

Funded by SVTA, the series of trainings ran from 11th-15th October, 2021 at Valapata community with the aim to equip existing and interested pig farmers with knowledge and skills to boost their pig production for improved profitability and also impart them with the right skills and knowledge on kava cultivation practices to guarantee they produce quality kava for local market and overseas export.

The series of training also provided an opportunity for the farmers to share experiences and learn together especially on pig farming and kava production techniques and at the same time able to attained technical recommendations from MAL officers for guaranteed farming improvement.

Senior Livestock Officer for Western Province, Margaret Telemahau said the trainings were very successful with farmer participants acknowledged MAL for the knowledge and skills shared that would certainly support them on ways to improve their pig and kava production.

“The training were conducted in series, like we conducted kava training from 8:00am – 4:30pm during the day while training on piggery we started it off after 4:30pm till late each day. It was a success and we manage to complete the trainings successfully.

“Piggery farming has been recognized as one of the profitable undertaking among our rural farmers. This enterprise has proven to be one of the most important livelihood alternative. Generally, pigs are reared for pork, considering the increasing trend of pork consumers in our country during special occasions. Piggery farming will certainly take an industrial form of livelihood in Western Province in the future if piggery farmers around the province (Western province) see the potentials and roles piggery enterprise plays,”Ms. Telemahau said.

Meanwhile, on Kava she said the training was very important to ensure farmers are entrenched with practical capacities to produce quality kava for the local market as well as export market.

“It is an important training because the knowledge and skills acquired will help them to improve and practice proper ways of kava harvesting and processing. Kava training involved both theory and practical and farmers have learned a lot from the field demonstrations,”she said.

Ms. Telemahau also took the opportunity and congratulated SVTA for being a role model and taking the lead in the initiative to ensure its members organized themselves and trained on practices to boost their farming for improved productivity and profitability. She also thanked SVTA for its funding support towards the training.

Ms. Telemahau added that MAL Extension Division in the Western Province is looking forward to support SVTA with more similar trainings in the future.

Total of 47 participants including men, women and youths who are members of SVTA attended the series of trainings.

Topics covered for the piggery training include; animal welfare; pig and the community; planning piggery project; pig management/ system of pig keeping; disease and parasites; feeding and different breeds of pigs while kava theory and practical sessions include management, harvesting, washing, sorting, cutting and sun drying.

SVTA (Sirubai Voko Tribe Association) consist of family members of the Sirubai Tribe, South Vella La Vella Island. The association (SCTA) works closely with Community Based Organisations (CBO), NGOs, Government Ministries and communities with the vision towards self-reliant community, fostering good governance, healthy lifestyle, maintaining of food security and natural resources management with the mission strive towards sustainable natural resources management where people are secure in terms of food securities, socio-economic activities and having a healthy life.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Solomon Islands MAL on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>


ILO: Pandemic Impact On Jobs, Worse Than Expected

The jobs recovery is stalled worldwide and disparities between advanced and developing economies threaten the whole global economy, warned the International Labour Organization (ILO) on Wednesday... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs

Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

UN: With Clock Ticking, Sustainable Transport Key To Global Goals
From electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, new and emerging technologies along with innovative policy changes, are critical for combating climate change. But to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 