IP Group Welcomes With Vigilance COP26 Billion-dollar Pledge For IPLC Forest Tenure Rights

Thursday, 4 November 2021, 6:20 pm
Press Release: IPMSDL

Raising the banner for Climate Justice and Defence of Ancestral Lands are indigenous women from Latin America, Asia and Africa with Beverly Longid and delegates of SPAC26 at COP26. Photo: IPMSDL

The decisive success to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation lies in the genuine support for Indigenous Peoples’ (IP) right to self-determination and defense of ancestral lands, said an international IP movement as COP26 leaders released its declaration on forests and land use.

“The COP26 ministers and leaders’ statement and $1.7 billion pledge in advancing support for Indigenous Peoples’ and local communities’ (IPLC) forest tenure rights and guardianship is a step closer to our long time assertion for land and rights recognition. We welcome this as a positive move borne out of the tireless struggle of IP forest, land and water defenders,” stressed Beverly Longid, Global Coordinator of International Indigenous Peoples Movement for Self-Determination and Liberation (IPMSDL).

This recent statement follows the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration of Forest and Land Use and its commitment to prevent forest loss and land degradation. Endorsed by Germany, Norway, the Netherlands, UK, US and 18 international foundations, the statement recognizes IPLC as forests and ecosystems protectors, front liners of climate change mitigation, biodiversity preservation, and inclusive and sustainable development.

“It is a declaration that recognizes the role and contribution of IP in addressing climate emergencies. Yes, it’s a win we should celebrate but the bigger challenge now is for more states to call for moratorium and divest on all destructive projects in indigenous lands and territories, and truly engage them in meaningful dialogue,” Longid added.

In addition, rising cases of threats, harassment and violence against IPLC are also raised within the statement. Earlier this year, the Global Witness’ report on land and environment defenders showed how Indigenous peoples were the target of 5 out of the 7 mass killings recorded in 2020.

“We hope this will serve as an added tool to prevent the further escalation of attacks against IP as we work together for people and the planet. Moreover, this is especially vital in calling for the full recognition of IP and land rights in all available national and international commitments and instruments,” said Longid.

While the statement is welcomed, Longid pointed out the need to be vigilant that the billion-dollar financing to advance Indigenous Peoples’ and local communities’ forest tenure rights should not go to false solutions under the name of nature based or community based solutions. “We, as part of the SPAC26 and greater convergence of rural and marginalized voices here in COP26, believes that IP communities should directly manage and control these funds instead of being channeled to groups who peddle these false solutions.”

IPMSDL’s Beverly Longid is currently in Glasgow with members of the Southern People’s Action on COP26 (SPAC26) with other Indigenous Peoples, trade unions, farmers, women, fisherfolk, indigenous peoples, youth, and environmental and climate justice activists from the Global South to ensure representation and voice of Southern movements in the events and activities for COP26.

“In the middle of a climate emergency and wanton rights violations, we welcome and watch with vigilance and hope that the billions of financing will directly benefit IPLC’s people-led and community-centered sustainable solutions. Lives are at stake thus we must act now. And we owe this to Mother Nature and all the IPLC at the forefront of the climate emergency and its devastating impacts,” she emphasized.

