Global Landscapes Forum Offers Seed Grants To Transform Degraded Sahelian Landscapes

Robert Bosch Foundation supports new push for restoration and conservation in the Sahel region

Bonn, Germany (5 November 2021) - In Yaoundé, Cameroon, a group of organizations led by Support Humanity Cameroon (SUHUCAM) are challenging the trend of deforestation in the region, with impressive results. Since 2019, with the help of more than 250 volunteers including farmers, grazers, restoration practitioners and community leaders, they have planted over 7,000 trees and restored 50 hectares of degraded land: the equivalent of over 90 football fields.

Stories like this, about the positive effects of people acting to restore the landscapes where they live, are common in the Restoration Alliance community. Hosted by the Global Landscapes Forum (GLF), the Restoration Alliance gathers restoration stewards and GLF Chapters across the world with a mission to drive local, sustainable landscape-restoration action.

After eight years of building a robust knowledge-based digital platform on integrated land use, GLF is now taking an important step forward to strengthen the Restoration Alliance’s actions. With the support of the Robert Bosch Foundation, it’s deploying EUR 25,000 in grant money for local landscape restoration and conservation projects in Bawku (Ghana), Ibadan (Nigeria), Nkambe and Yaoundé (Cameroon), and Ouagadougou (Burkina Faso), which are part of GLF’s African Sahel Chapter Network.

WHEN & WHERE: Join the three sessions devoted to this development at the conference GLF Climate: Forests, Food, Finance – Frontiers of Change, which takes place on November 5-7 alongside COP 26, at the University of Glasgow and online. Find out how GLF Chapters and forest stewards are working to promote the socioeconomic transformation of their communities – by planting trees, rescuing endangered species, collecting seeds, training students and young people, and/or connecting and inspiring stakeholders to act together for a healthier landscape.

Unveiling the Restoration Alliance

November 5 (Friday): 15:30-15:50 GMT

November 6 (Saturday): 15:30-16:00 GMT

November 7 (Sunday): 13:15-14:00 GMT

WHO: Speakers will share about the challenges of restoration activities, the impacts for communities, and how they plan to scale up the initiatives in line with global efforts during the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Hear from, among others:

