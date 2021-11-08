World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Alert: Livestream To Scrutinize WHO Tobacco Conference

Monday, 8 November 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: sCOPe

Global advocates for safer nicotine products are broadcasting around-the-clock this week during a secretive international tobacco control conference.

Dubbed sCOPe, the YouTube simulcast will focus on COP9, the 9th Conference of Parties for the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

Despite being shut out of COP9, vapers have vowed they will not be silenced.

Featuring world-leading Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) experts and consumer advocates, sCOPe will challenge COP9 and scrutinize who’s influencing the WHO’s efforts to demonize safer alternatives, and why.

sCOPe will be simulcast on YouTube at https://bit.ly/3aWBPxi and on Facebook from 12.00pm Hong Kong Time / 4.00am GMT on Monday, 8 November until midnight (HKT) Friday, 12 November.

Monday’s schedule (HKT):

12.00pm – CAPHRA What is Tobacco Harm Reduction – Short Film (English)

1.00pm – CAPHRA Panel Discussion – Colin Mendelsohn, MD, Expert (English)

4.00pm – ECST ENDS Cigarette Smoking Thailand Discussion (Thai)

5.00pm – COREISS Marewa Glover, PhD Presentation (English)

6.00pm – Vapers PH Philippines Discussion (Filipino)

9.00pm – MOVE/HRA MOVE (Malaysia) Discussion (Bahasa)

11.00pm – INNCO Panel with Jeff Zamora - (English)

sCOPe organiser, Nancy Loucas:

“For five days and nights our global livestream will prove that the WHO’s position against safer nicotine products is untenable. Every adult has the right to choose safer options. It’s now time for COP9 delegates to stand up and speak out,” she says.

Samsul Kamal Ariffin, President of MOVE (Malaysian Organization of Vape Entities), and sCOPe panellist:

“As an ex-smoker, vaping has improved my health and arguably saved my life, yet outrageously, the WHO continues to pressure countries to ban it,” he says.

© Scoop Media

