World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

55 Environmental Groups Call On IOC To Stop Winter Olympics Plans For Ukraine

Wednesday, 10 November 2021, 7:13 am
Press Release: Bruno Manser Fonds

Concern for Carpathians is at the center of a letter to Prince Albert II of Monaco, president of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Sustainability Committee

(BASEL/LAUSANNE/KIEV) In a letter to the International Olympic Committee, 55 European, American and Asian environmental associations call on the IOC to reject any request to hold the Winter Olympics in the Carpathian mountains in Ukraine. The reason for this is the possible negative impact on the fragile ecosystem of the Carpathians, one of the last large contiguous wilderness regions in Europe.

The associations criticize the fact that the Ukrainian government under President Volodymyr Zelenski will use the Olympic candidacy to legitimize controversial construction projects in the Carpathians, located in the immediate vicinity of UNESCO-protected forest areas.

At the center of controversy is a planned huge new ski resort for 28,000 people in Svydovets, a largely untouched mountain massif in the headwaters region of the Tisza River. The company behind the project, Skorzonera LLC, is controlled by oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, a controversial figure who is under investigation by American authorities for alleged financial crimes. Recently, a Ukrainian court refused to greenlight the project plans on the grounds of procedural errors, after they had been rushed through by the regional authorities.

In February 2021, the European Parliament criticised the Svydovets project as illegal and called on Ukraine to demonstrate more transparency and consideration for the environment when developing its tourism infrastructure.

The letter, addressed to Prince Albert II of Monaco, president of the IOC Sustainability Committee, demands that the IOC discontinues any plans for Winter Olympic Games in the Carpathians. During a recent visit to Kiev, IOC President Thomas Bach had announced a strategic dialogue with the Ukrainian government on possible Winter Games in Ukraine.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bruno Manser Fonds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 