The APRU International University Centre’s Grand Opening Ceremony

Three University Presidents, Secretary-general of UGC and CEO of Cyberport Officiated the APRU International University Centre’s Grand Opening Ceremony

The new office will serve as a key site for amplifying the international network’s research capabilities in solving global challenges and connecting Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area and beyond

Hong Kong, November 2021 - Fortifying its connections to the Greater Bay Area and Greater China region, The Association of Pacific Rim Universities (APRU) has opened a new office in Cyberport: The International University Centre (IUC).

Working closely with its key stakeholders and 61 member universities including the University of Hong Kong, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the IUC will further APRU’s mission to solve global challenges through strong research capabilities. Hong Kong boasts unique geographical advantages and global capabilities as a global centre for finance, trade, and transportation, and an international gateway into the Greater Bay Area. The IUC will be a hub where APRU members can enjoy serviced working spaces and a range of on-site facilities to advance talent development, digital adoption, and innovation in Hong Kong and beyond.

“By opening an expanded headquarters in Hong Kong, the APRU network looks to deepen its collaboration between Hong Kong and leading research universities internationally,” said Dr. Christopher Tremewan, Secretary General of APRU. “Our aim is to build productive relationships in education, research and innovation to solve common challenges for the common good. We see great potential for partnerships with the public and private sectors across the Asia-Pacific region.”

As the digital technology flagship with around 800 start-ups and technology companies on-site, Cyberport serves as the ideal location for the IUC, which will allow leading international universities and partner organisations to co-locate with the APRU International Secretariat for joint programs, research collaboration in the Greater Bay Area, faculty and student recruitment, and alumni networking and fundraising. APRU already has a history with the technology hub, having hosted several partnership initiatives for university students passionate about Esports.

Mr. Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Cyberport, said, “As the flagship of digital technology innovations in Hong Kong, Cyberport is the perfect platform for innovative co-creation in digital tech applications and for talent cultivation. Embracing the shared vision with APRU, Cyberport has collaborated with the Association on various significant initiatives, including the APRU Esports Fellowship Program to foster future Esports leaders, as well as the Esports MetaGame Conference during Digital Entertainment Leadership Forum (DELF) 2020 to explore building socially beneficial and economically productive Esports ecosystems. Together with APRU, we look forward to taking our collaborations to the next level to empower innovative talent and steer the Esports industry forward.”

The office’s launch was marked by an official opening ceremony attended by honourable guests from APRU member universities and partners, including Professor Wei Shyy, President of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology; Professor Rocky Tuan, Vice-Chancellor and President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong; Professor Xiang Zhang, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hong Kong; Professor James Tang, Secretary General of the University Grants Committee; Dr. Christopher Tremewan, Secretary General of APRU, and Mr. Peter Yan, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport Management Company Limited.

To find out more about APRU, visit: https://apru.org

The APRU Annual Report, which records the achievements of APRU members in the past year, can be found here: https://apru.org/resource/apru-annual-report-2021/

