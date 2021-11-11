World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Infrastructure Investment Approach To Benefit Millions Across Pacific, Driving Jobs And Growth

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 1:51 pm
Press Release: IFC

Sydney, Australia, November 11, 2021— Millions of people across the Pacific stand to benefit from a co-investment approach to overcoming a massive infrastructure gap that could also yield significant capital inflows, jobs and more sustainable economic growth.

A guide released today by the Pacific Islands Investment Forum (PIIF) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) identifies options for establishing a co-investment function that will help direct long-term capital into attractive projects, boosting investment in industries, services and infrastructure across the Pacific. The co-investment approach will enable PIIF – a regional network of 18 provident, superannuation, trust and sovereign wealth funds from 12 countries with approximately US$8 billion under management – to channel capital within the Pacific region and provide access to high quality cross border investments that would have been out of reach for most member states.

Co-Investment Options in Infrastructure: A Guide for Institutional Investors draws on global examples, including IFC’s Managed Co-Lending Portfolio Program, detailing different ways long-term investors make collaboration and mobilization work in the international investment landscape. Once a platform is in place, it could facilitate new investment opportunities. The guide identifies six co-investment options, weighing up elements including level of control by investors, flexibility, and barriers to setting them up.

“Our members have an important shared objective: to channel their capital within the Pacific region, enabling economic development opportunities for member countries, in the spirit of improving regional collaboration,” said PIIF Chairman and Samoa National Provident Fund Chief Executive Pauli Prince Suhren. “Investments in industries, services and infrastructure represent a huge opportunity for our members. There is a clear need for capital as well as a steady stream of opportunities, even more so in the wake of increased fiscal constraints due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Pacific nations face many challenges in the delivery of essential infrastructure in sectors such as sustainable energy, health, transport, logistics and telecommunications. It’s estimated that from 2016 through to 2030, US$46 billion in investment is needed to overcome the region’s infrastructure deficit.

The release of this guide comes amid a growing recognition internationally of the need to reduce emissions and avert a climate disaster. Pacific nations are among those most at threat from harmful climate change. The co-investment model offers a conduit for sustainable investment in climate-smart infrastructure and an opportunity to crowd investors into green solutions.

“This vital guide comes at a time our work to mobilize long-term private capital is even more critical,” said Thomas Jacobs, IFC Country Manager for Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the Pacific Islands. “Amid the global shock caused by the pandemic, there has been a heavy human toll and economic impact on the Pacific region. Addressing the need for better infrastructure and helping to stimulate a sustainable economic recovery is crucial to helping people across the region overcome these setbacks and the profound challenge that comes from climate change.”

Across the Pacific, investment fund members of PIIF play critical roles in financial systems. They strive for the best returns for their investors and their performance is of paramount importance to livelihoods and wellbeing of people across the region.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from IFC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

World Meteorological Organization: State Of Climate In 2021: Extreme Events And Major Impacts
Record atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations and associated accumulated heat have propelled the planet into uncharted territory, with far-reaching repercussions for current and future generations, according to the World Meteorological Organization...More>>


Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat: PIF Secretary General Welcomes Climate Commitments By Australia, New Zealand Heading Into COP26

As COP26 begins today in Glasgow, the Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF), Mr Henry Puna has commended the Prime Ministers of Australia and New Zealand for their latest climate announcements towards the collective Blue Pacific effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees...
More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 