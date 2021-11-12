World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COP26: The Final Push For An Elusive Agreement

Friday, 12 November 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Alastair Thompson

UK optimism aside, nobody at COP26 thinks an agreement will be forthcoming for the official deadline tomorrow, not with-standing the breakthrough agreement between the US and China.
And now Scoop Editor Alastair Thompson, reporting from Glasgow, says he has been told staff working on the entrances to the venue have been asked if they can be available to stay on the job for an additional two days.
He believes a massive gap between the financing needs of the developing world and the capacity of the developed world to address even a small fraction of that need, may even deliver the first ever COP that fails to agree on a text.
Alastair has been filing daily video update conversations on his time in Glasgow via you-tube. And you can catch up on these at the links below.

 

