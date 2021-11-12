COP26: The Final Push For An Elusive Agreement

UK optimism aside, nobody at COP26 thinks an agreement
will be forthcoming for the official deadline tomorrow, not
with-standing the breakthrough agreement between the US and
China.
And now Scoop Editor Alastair Thompson, reporting from Glasgow, says he has been told staff working on the entrances to the venue have been asked if they can be available to stay on the job for an additional two days.
He believes a massive gap between the financing needs of the developing world and the capacity of the developed world to address even a small fraction of that need, may even deliver the first ever COP that fails to agree on a text.
