World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Usp Pro-chancellor And Chair Of Council Honoured For His Service At 92nd Usp Council Meeting

Monday, 15 November 2021, 6:08 pm
Press Release: University Of South Pacific

Outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Mr Winston Thompson receives the plauque from Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Giulio Paunga during the 92nd USP Council Meeting.

During the 92nd meeting of the USP Council, held virtually between 11th and 12th November 2021, the USP Council farewelled its Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council, Mr. Winston Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was presented with a plaque as a token of gratitude for his longstanding service to the University.

USP Vice-Chancellor and President (VCP), Professor Pal Ahluwalia speaking from Nauru wished the outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council well on his departure on the conclusion of his second term on 31st December 2021.

“I speak on behalf of the senior management team and want to thank you for your service at the University. It is a small gift that we want to present to you on behalf of the Council and management and I hope the next phase of your retirement will be fruitful,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor, while addressing his last Council meeting as Chair, said he was honoured to serve the University as its Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council.

“This is my last meeting in the Council and I honour the privilege to chair the Council for the past six years. It has been progressive during this period with the University’s considerable challenges. I wish the future Pro-Chancellor every success in the role of Chair of Council,” he said.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council expressed his sincere gratitude to the Council and Senior Management Team.

“That was completely unexpected but it is greatly appreciated. I would like to thank the ViceChancellor and the Senior Management for this gesture. It is a memento that will find a prominent place in my accommodation,” he said.

The Deputy Pro-Chancellor & Deputy Chair of Council, Professor Pat Walsh thanked the outgoing Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council for service to the University.

“Chairing the University Council is always challenging and it has been a particularly challenging one as you have noted over the last year or two. Thank you for your contribution and I wish you well for the future,” he said.

USP Students Association Representative, Mr. Viliame Naulivou said, “We acknowledge the ProChancellor and Chair of Council, Mr. Winston Thompson and the Council for working closely with the Association to ensure that we are all well informed on the matters relating to the University”.

Mr. Thompson was first appointed in 2016 and re-appointed as Pro-Chancellor and Chair of Council of USP on 1st January 2019, for a further three-year terrm. He also served for 9 years as Chair of the University Grants Committee from 2006 to 2015.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University Of South Pacific on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN Rights Chief: Conviction Of US Journalist Symbolic Of Media Repression In Myanmar
The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday urged authorities in Myanmar to immediately release all journalists who have been jailed for practicing their profession...More>>

UNFCCC: COP26 President Daily Media Statement And Latest Announcements - 11 November

The UK today pledged £27.5m of new funding for the new Urban Climate Action Programme (UCAP) to support cities targeting net zero. The programme, funded through International Climate Finance, will support cities across Africa, Asia and Latin America...
More>>

Sudan: UN Expert Deplores Deadly Military Response To Protests

A UN human rights expert today expressed alarm at the ongoing violent repression of peaceful demonstrations in Sudan, and the excessive use of force against those protesting the military coup d’état of 25 October... More>>

Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 