World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Sudan: Police Chief Statements Regarding Protests Are False, An Attempt To Conceal Brutality

Saturday, 20 November 2021, 8:02 pm
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva - Chief of Police Lt. General Khalid Mahdi Ibrahim’s denial of his security forces using excessive violence during the 17 November demonstrations is both shocking and worrying, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor said today in a statement. His statements come within the framework of the de facto authority's policy of falsifying the facts since its coup on 25 October.

During a press conference yesterday morning, hours after the de facto authority’s forces committed the most brutal crackdown since the protests began last month, Ibrahim said that “the police does not use firearms, but rather internationally known and legal equipment, such as tear gas and riots dispersal equipment. Investigations are underway to find out who fired the shots.”

Eyewitnesses, along with dozens of verified videos, prove beyond any doubt that the security forces, including the police, are the only party responsible for shooting and suppressing protesters and have killed 39 demonstrators (15 at Wednesday’s protests alone) since the protests began.

Ibrahim’s skepticism about the deaths of demonstrators and claims that dozens of policemen were injured during the demonstrations are mere attempts to cloud the truth and cover up the violent practices against the demonstrators. Worse, the complete denial of these practices indicates a clear intention to continue using lethal force against peaceful protesters.

The military authority continuing to adopt a violent approach against popular protests and deploying its security and military forces to suppress and thwart the peaceful movement demanding the restoration of the civilian path is dangerous. Maximum pressure on army leaders is needed to end these brutal and illegal practices.

In light of the escalation of repression in Sudan, the UN should form a committee to investigate all the incidents of killing protesters and the grave violations committed by the security forces, including the arrest of leaders, civilian activists, and journalists; identify those responsible for these practices, and hold them accountable in accordance with the requirements of justice.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Ethiopia: Mass Arbitrary Arrests Target Tigrayans, Says UN Rights Office

Over the past week, mass arrests of people reportedly of Tigrayan origin have continued in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa and elsewhere, the UN rights office said on Tuesday. The alert from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) comes as the World Food Programme (WFP) described the aid situation for vulnerable people in Tigray as “hand-to-mouth”... More>>

Economist Intelligence Unit: Most Industries Will Return To Pre-pandemic Levels In 2022
A new report from EIU forecasts growth and assesses key risks in seven business sectors for 2022, as they try to recover from the prolonged impact of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The report argues that although a recovery is now firmly underway, new risks are emerging, including climate change and higher taxes...More>>


Oxfam: Pfizer, BioNTech And Moderna Making US$1,000 Profit Every Second While World’s Poorest Remain Largely Unvaccinated

New figures from the Peoples Vaccine Alliance reveal that the companies behind two of the most successful COVID vaccines – Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna – are making combined profits of US$65,000 (NZ$92,000) every minute. The figures based on the latest company reports are released as CEOs from pharmaceutical industry meet for the annual STAT summit...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs


COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>

Pacific: Young Climate Leaders Call For Urgent Climate Action Ahead Of COP26

Eight Pacific Young Climate Leaders shared their experiences of climate resilience and activism in an inaugural dialogue with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretary General, Mr Henry Puna on 21 October 2021... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 