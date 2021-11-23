World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Grundfos Brings Efficient Pumping Solutions To Nereda® Wastewater Customers

Tuesday, 23 November 2021, 8:16 pm
Press Release: Grundfos

Company named as Royal HaskoningDHV’s Preferred Supplier for pumping solutions

Nereda plant in Dodewaard, Netherlands with Grundfos solutions

Bjerringbro, Denmark, 23 November 2021: Today, Grundfos, the world leader in pumps and water solutions announced that it has been selected by Royal HaskoningDHV as ‘Preferred Supplier’ to its award-winning Nereda wastewater treatment technology. This formal agreement will allow Grundfos to be listed as the Preferred Supplier of pumping solutions for Royal HaskoningDHV’s Nereda Wastewater Technology offerings.

Nereda is the sustainable and cost-effective wastewater treatment technology that purifies water using the unique features of aerobic granular biomass. With over 90 projects completed or being delivered across the world, Nereda is a well-established technology for both municipal and industrial use. Through this partnership, Grundfos and Royal HaskoningDHV will be working closely together in bringing the highest quality and the newest innovation to the wastewater industry.

Commenting on this strategic alliance, Henrik Sonesson, Global Key Account Director – Water Utility, Grundfos, said “Reliability is key when it comes to collecting, transporting and treating wastewater. Our products and solutions for wastewater transport and the wastewater treatment plant build on reliability, modularity and energy-efficiency from optimised pump systems and fully integrated solutions. Based on the successful implementation of Grundfos’ solutions across various Nereda Wastewater Technology plants across South Africa, the UK and the Netherlands, we are happy to be selected as their Preferred Supplier for their projects globally.”

Formal signing with René Noppeney, Global Director of Water Technology Products, Royal HaskoningDHV and Thomas Morrison, Senior Regional Sales Director, Water Utilities – Western Europe, Grundfos

Adding to this, René Noppeney, Global Director of Water Technology Products at Royal HaskoningDHV, said “Our goal is to continually improve the technology and services that Nereda Wastewater Technology provides to our customers. This is made possible through our Preferred Supplier program that establishes collaborations with industry leaders, such as Grundfos. By adding Grundfos to our Preferred Supplier program we are not only providing our customers with the option of reliable and efficient pumping solutions, but aim to promote inter-technology research and development, to enhance our joint offerings on Nereda projects.”

About Grundfos:

We pioneer solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company we provide expertise in energy- and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries and buildings. https://www.grundfos.com/.

About Nereda

Royal HaskoningDHV's award-winning Nereda wastewater treatment solution is already being applied on six continents for municipal and industrial water. With over 90 Nereda projects awarded and completed or being delivered across the world, Nereda technology is a great example of sustainable wastewater treatment, providing industry leading standards of treated water with compact, lower power usage and little or no additional chemical use, using patented granular sludge technology. For more information visit our website: https://www.royalhaskoningdhv.com/nereda

