World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Baram Communities Start Signature Campaign Against Logging

Monday, 29 November 2021, 6:28 am
Press Release: Bruno Manser Fonds

JOINT PRESS RELEASE by the Gerenai Community Rights Action Committee, Bruno Manser Fund, The Borneo Project

New community signature campaign condemns selective consultations and requests a stop work order for timber giant Samling in Sarawak’s interior

(BARAM / SARAWAK / MALAYSIA) Indigenous communities of the Baram River Basin have launched a signature campaign against the misleading sustainability certification of logging activities on their ancestral land. Last week a preliminary batch of signatures was sent to the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification Schemes (PEFC), the international body that endorses the Malaysian Timber Certification Scheme (MTCS). The on-going timber extraction by logging company Samling within the Gerenai Forest Management Unit (FMU) was certified for sustainable logging by MTCS in 2020.

In the petition letter, the signatories “demand the immediate stop/cease of all/any industrial-scale extractive activities in the area by Syarikat Samling Timber (SST)” as the logging activities are conducted without the consent of the whole community. They continue: “We strongly oppose this selective consultation approach used by Syarikat Samling Timber (SST) with the KKs (Ketua Kampung or community leaders) only; as this consultation is insidious and an insult to us, the communities. No KKs nor any single individual can represent the community as a whole regardless of his/her office.”

The signature campaign is coordinated by the Gerenai Community Rights Action Committee (GCRAC), a committee composed of representatives from the communities within Samling’s Gerenai Forest Management Unit (FMU). The signature campaign began only a few weeks ago and over 80 people from the villages of Long Moh, Long Tungan and Tanjung Tepalit have already signed.

Boyce Ngau, vice chairman of Gerenai Community Rights Action Committee (GCRAC), explained: “This is just the start. We are going to collect more signatures in the villages over the upcoming weeks as long as the situation due to COVID-19 allows it. We have repeatedly voiced our concerns with regards to the MTCS and PEFC certification. We expect the PEFC to immediately issue a stop work order for all activities within Gerenai FMU until all issues are resolved.”

Last month, GCRAC submitted a complaint to the PEFC addressing the lack of consultations. Earlier this year, logging giant Samling sued the NGO SAVE Rivers for defamation for exposing community concerns about the logging at a national and international stage.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Bruno Manser Fonds on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Human Rights: China Journalist Jailed For COVID Reporting Seriously Ill, Must Be Released
UN human rights experts* today urged China to immediately release imprisoned citizen journalist and woman human rights defender Zhang Zhan on humanitarian grounds, saying her health is deteriorating rapidly and her life is in danger... More>>

CID: PNG Deadly Covid Crisis Getting Worse
People in Papua New Guinea are not getting enough Covid vaccines due to misinformation. This is causing immense stress and suffering throughout the country, says Quenelda Clegg Chair of CID’s Humanitarian Network...More>>


Sudan: Bachelet Condemns Killings Of Peaceful Protesters

At least 39 people have been killed by security forces in Sudan since the 25 October military coup, 15 of whom were reportedly shot dead on Wednesday, according to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights...
More>>


Focus On: UN SDGs

Food: Three Billion People Cannot Afford A Healthy Diet

Approximately three billion people, almost 40 per cent of the world’s population, cannot afford a healthy diet and another one billion people would join their ranks should further unpredictable events reduce incomes by one-third, the UN food agency said, launching a new report on Tuesday... More>>

COP26: Enough Of ‘Treating Nature Like A Toilet’ – Guterres Brings Stark Call For Climate Action To Glasgow
As the World Leaders Summit opened on day two of COP26, UN chief António Guterres sent a stark message to the international community. “We are digging our own graves”, he said, referring to the addiction to fossil fuels which threatens to push humanity and the planet, to the brink, through unsustainable global heating... More>>


Climate: ‘Vague’ Net Zero Promises Not Enough: Planet Still On Track For Catastrophic Heating, UN Report Warns

New and updated commitments made ahead of the pivotal climate conference COP26 in the past months are a positive step forward, but the world remains on track for a dangerous global temperature rise of at least 2.7°C this century even if fully met, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) has warned... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 