Olympus Named To Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World)

Thursday, 2 December 2021, 7:08 pm
Press Release: JCN Newswire

TOKYO, Dec 2, 2021 - (JCN Newswire) - Olympus Corporation (TSE: 7733; Director, Representative Executive Officer, President and CEO: Yasuo Takeuchi) has been selected for inclusion in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index (DJSI Asia Pacific), among the world's most recognized corporate sustainability indices. Olympus is admitted to the DJSI World for the first time this year and to the DJSI Asia Pacific for the third consecutive year.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) are corporate sustainability evaluation indices for environmental, social and governance (ESG) investment. Jointly developed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and RobecoSAM, the DJSI track the financial performance of leading companies in terms of ESG criteria. Companies with excellent corporate sustainability practices are assured and selected annually.

In 2021, 322 companies were selected as DJSI World members from approximately 3500 companies in 61 industry sectors that were evaluated worldwide, and 153 companies were selected as DJSI Asia Pacific members from approximately 600 companies assessed in the region. Olympus is one of only 10 out of 84 companies to have been selected as DJSI World in the Health Care Equipment & Supplies sector. Our scores on Corporate Governance, Innovation Management, Operational Eco-Efficiency, Occupational Health and Safety initiatives have improved this year and those efforts were highly rated.

In addition to DJSI World and DJSI Asia Pacific, Olympus was also named in the FTSE4Good Index Series and FTSE Blossom Japan Index.

Based on Our Purpose of "Making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling," Olympus believes that the sustainability of a company will be recognized primarily by meeting the demands and expectations of society and fulfilling our responsibilities through dialogue with all stakeholders. Since announcing our material issues (materiality)*1 at the beginning of our Corporate Strategy in 2019, we have further strengthened our efforts to address ESG challenges. We will continue to contribute to a sustainable society by actively engaging in activities that incorporate ESG perspectives to fulfill our corporate social responsibilities on a global scale.

For more information on our ESG initiatives, please refer to the Integrated Report 2021*2 and the Sustainability Report 2021*3.

*1: The following five materiality items were identified; "Healthcare access and outcomes", "Compliance, product quality and safety", "Responsible supply chain", "Diversity and inclusion", and "Carbon neutral society and circular economy" (this item was added in May, 2021).

*2:

https://www.olympus-global.com/ir/data/integratedreport/pdf/integrated_report_2021e_A4.pdf

*3:

https://www.olympus-global.com/csr/download/pdf/Olympus_Sustainability_Report_2021e.pdf

About Olympus

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions for the medical, life sciences, and industrial equipment industries. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease; furthering scientific research; and ensuring public safety. Olympus is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 30,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries and regions. For more information, visit www.olympus-global.com and follow our global Twitter account: @Olympus_Corp.

