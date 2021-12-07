The Immortal Awards Announces 2021 Winners

Two projects from Australia and New Zealand receive Finalist status

London - The winners of the 2021 Immortal Awards have been announced and just four projects have been crowned Immortal by this year’s jury.

The 31 piece shortlist was discussed and debated by a global jury, composed of jurors from each of this year’s five regional competitions, with just four Immortal winners and six Commendations being awarded this year.

The winning projects were selected at the final virtual round of judging held on Thursday 18th November.

This year’s Immortal winners are:

Propuesta Civica - #StillSpeakingUp DeepTruth, submitted by Publicis Groupe Eastern Europe

Mastercard - True Name, submitted by Hungry Man US

Beats by Dre - You Love Me, submitted by PRETTYBIRD & Company 3

Reddit - Superb Owl, submitted by R/GA California

With every single entry into the Immortal Awards scoring points, the results of this year’s Immortal Awards, as well as previous years can be viewed on the League Table of Creativity. With two projects from Australia achieving finalist status, this year’s results mean that Australia ranks #3 and New Zealand ranks #16 on the country list, with the region’s top creative companies as follows:

Top 5 Australian Advertising Agencies 2021:

1 DDB Sydney

2 Bear Meets Eagle On Fire

3 Clemenger BBDO Melbourne

4 CHE Proximity

5 The Monkeys

Top 5 NZ Advertising Agencies 2021:

1 Clemenger BBDO Wellington

2 Special Group Auckland

3 Colenso BBDO

4 TBWA\New Zealand

5 Saatchi & Saatchi New Zealand



Top 5 ANZ Production Companies 2021:

1 FINCH

2 Revolver

3 Exit Films

4 Scoundrel

5 electriclimefilms

Europe makes its mark this year with Latvia and Italy being recognised among the Immortals and Commendations for the first time ever.

Hungry Man has equalled the current record by securing a third Immortal Award for True Name, following two wins in 2019.

Somesuch continues to uphold its standard of quality, having been recognised among the Immortals and Commendations each year since the inaugural awards in 2018.

Building on the competition’s growth last year, there was a 14% increase in the number of entrant companies in 2021, from 541 in 2020 to 619 in 2021.

This year’s global jury maintained the incredibly high standards set by the juries in the competition’s first three years, limiting the number of Immortal winners to four - the same number as 2018, 2019, and 2020 - while also keeping the number of Commendations low, at just six.

Matt Cooper, founder of Little Black Book, comments: "Four years in, we are so proud of what the Immortal Awards is fast becoming. Our dream was to do something different; to be free to enter, hard to win and to celebrate truly great work. It is also about showing this work to the world, which we will continue to do globally in cinemas and in-house. Our belief is that country-by-country we can really help the world see the greatest work and inspire them to make it. Now we want to push The Immortal Awards a whole lot further. Next year, we aim to do local judging on the ground in many more countries before returning to in-person regional and global finals - and we are so excited."

Paul Monan, awards director of The Immortal Awards, comments: "With the introduction of local jury days, this year’s judging has been a phenomenal experience. Having listened to creatives around the world, our belief is that the work judged locally by locals, then regionally with hand-picked locals, and then globally with some of our regional jurors, would get discussed and distilled in a way that has never been done before and it paid off. Thank you to our jurors this year and, of course, a huge congratulations to the four Immortal winners and the six Commendation recipients on their achievements as our juries were as tough as we've ever seen."

The full list of winners for The Immortal Awards 2021:

IMMORTAL:

Propuesta Civica - #StillSpeakingUp DeepTruth, submitted by Publicis Groupe Eastern Europe

Mastercard - True Name, submitted by Hungry Man US

Beats by Dre - You Love Me, submitted by PRETTYBIRD & Company 3

Reddit - Superb Owl, submitted by R/GA California

COMMENDATION:

House of Lapland - Salla 2032, submitted by Africa

City of Chicago - Boards of Change, submitted by FCB Chicago

Channel 4 Paralympics - Super. Human., submitted by Time Based Arts, Somesuch, Factory Studios, Leland Music, Final Cut London

Heineken - Shutter Ads, submitted by Publicis Italy

Heinz - Draw Ketchup, submitted by Rethink

Duck Sauce - Mesmerize, submitted by Caviar

The global League Table rankings for 2021 are as follows:

Agency Network:

1. McCann

2. BBDO

3. DDB

Agency:

1. McCann New York

2. Publicis Groupe Eastern Europe

3. R/GA California

Production Company:

1. Hungry Man US

2. PRETTYBIRD US

3. Somesuch UK

Post Production:

1. Company 3 LA

2. Company 3 NY

3. Mill London

Edit Company:

1. Final Cut London

2. tenthree

3. The Editors

Music & Sound:

1. 750mph

2. Factory Studios

3. Wave Studios

Country:

1. USA

2. UK

3. Australia

4. Canada

5. Ireland

6. Brazil

7. Germany

8. UAE

9. Ukraine

10. South Africa

