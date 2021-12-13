World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

33 Groups Call For Tougher Stance On Vaccine Apartheid In Trade Negotiations

Monday, 13 December 2021, 10:07 am
Press Release: It's Our Future

33 domestic and international groups have written to NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today, calling for NZ to use its bilateral trade negotiations with the United Kingdom and European Union to push for an end to vaccine apartheid.

“While rich countries progress their booster programmes in response to the threat of Omicron, only 7.1% of eligible people in low-income countries have received their first dose. This is a sad indictment of the global trading system – that constrains vaccine production to support corporate profits – and puts everyone in danger,” said It’s Our Future spokesperson Edward Miller.

Since May, New Zealand has supported a temporary relaxation of WTO intellectual property rules (the so-called “TRIPS Waiver”) alongside the vast majority of humanity who want to see an end to the cycle of mutations that needlessly prolong the covid crisis.

“A handful of powerful nations – the UK, EU and Switzerland - are blocking the TRIPS Waiver. New Zealand is currently negotiating free trade agreements with the UK and EU. This letter demands that the New Zealand Government makes support for a TRIPS Waiver a prerequisite of concluding those agreements.”

Miller said that while New Zealand is normally a weaker partner in free trade agreement negotiations, this is not the case in the NZ-UK FTA negotiation.

“Post-Brexit, the UK is looking for new trading partners, and needs NZ’s support so it can join the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP). Making support for a TRIPS Waiver a prerequisite of this negotiation sends a strong signal to future trading partners about how trade and investment rules need to adapt.”

“It is time for New Zealand to take a harder stance on the nations who sustain vaccine apartheid. We have an opportunity to use this current position to support global public health and equity. Now is the time to use that position.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from It's Our Future on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 