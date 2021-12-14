World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Shimao Services Acquires Commercial Property Management Services-related Businesses

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 6:32 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Entering the Commercial Property Management Subdivision Sector, Shimao Services Acquires Commercial Property Management Services-related Businesses

HONG KONG, Dec 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Shimao Services Holdings Limited ("Shimao Services" or the "Company"; HKEX Stock Code: 873.HK) announced that the Company has conditionally agreed to acquire the property management services business and related value-added services being carried out by Shanghai Shimao in the PRC (the "Acquisition"). Upon the completion of the Acquisition, Shimao Services will enter into market segments such as commercial property management as well as facilities and equipment management.

As a leading comprehensive property management and community living service provider in the PRC, the Acquisition will be complementary to the Company's existing operation and business layout, consolidate its existing advantageous position, generate synergies, accelerate the Company's development, and create greater value.

The projects secured through the Acquisition are located in tier-1 and key tier-2 cities, which have numerous urban landmark projects with excellent branding effects. This will significantly facilitate the business expansion in the markets of the Company. Meanwhile, the customers of the subject commercial projects under management are high-end users, which has created the potential for further business exploration for the Company.

The Target Business is the property management services business and related value-added services being carried out by Shanghai Shimao in the PRC through Shimao Property Management Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shanghai Shimao and 29 other subsidiaries. It comprises the provision of property management services for commercial/residential and other properties (including but limited to commercial complexes, governmental and public facilities), value-added services to non-property owners and community value-added services in the PRC. As of 30 June 2021, the Target Business has 70 projects in 14 provinces and 24 cities and had GFA under management of approximately 4.65 million sq.m., and contracted GFA of approximately 10.79 million sq.m.

About Shimao Services Holdings Limited (Stock code: 873)
Established in 2005, Shimao Services is China's leading provider of integrated property management and community life services. It is also one of the important wings of Shimao Group's "big aircraft" strategy. Shimao Services takes the "Smart Maker of Good Life" as its brand concept and implements the "iBlue Strategy", focusing on the four core high-energy city clusters in the Yangtze River Delta Region, Central and Western China, Southern China and Bohai Economic Rim. As of June 2021, the company had more than 530 properties under management, 239 million square meters of contract area, covering residential, schools, government and public facilities, health care centers and hospitals, VIP lounges in waiting rooms, etc, and provided comprehensive property management, community life services and non-owner value-added services for nearly 3.2 million owners and users.

For more information, please visit Shimao Services' website: https://www.shimaofuwu.com/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



Save The Children: World Leaders Urged To Halt Escalating Hunger Crisis
A group of 120 non-governmental organisations has joined forces in an open letter calling on world leaders to do more to halt a devastating global hunger crisis as new analysis shows the number of people likely to be in need of humanitarian aid in 2022 could rise by 17%...More>>

WMO: Another La Niña Impacts Temperatures And Precipitation – But Not Climate Change
La Niña has developed for the second consecutive year and is expected to last into early 2022, influencing temperatures and precipitation. Despite the cooling influence of this naturally occurring climate phenomenon, temperatures in many parts of the world are expected to be above average because of the accumulated heat trapped in the atmosphere...
More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


Oxfam: Failure To Vaccinate The World Created Perfect Breeding Ground For Omicron, Say Campaigners
Campaigners from the People’s Vaccine Alliance say the refusal of pharmaceutical companies to openly share their vaccine science and technology and the lack of action from rich countries to ensure access to vaccines globally have created the perfect breeding ground for new variants such as Omicron... More>>


World Food Programme: Millions More In Need Of Food Assistance As A Direct Result Of Conflict In Northern Ethiopia
The number of people in need of humanitarian food assistance across northern Ethiopia has grown to an estimated 9.4 million as a direct result of ongoing conflict, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) announced today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 