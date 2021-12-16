World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

European Ombudsman Responds To NGOs’ Complaint, Investigates EU’s Facilitation Of Africa’s Surveillance Network

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: Access Now

In a win that elevates human rights over government spying, the European Ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, has opened an investigation into the European Commission’s support for African countries to develop surveillance capabilities.

“With little regard for the real-life consequences that surveillance technology poses to human rights, the EU has funded and supported unregulated, state-sponsored surveillance across Africa,” said Marwa Fatafta, MENA Policy Manager at Access Now. “We welcome the European Ombudsman’s investigation into these confounding arrangements, and will continue to direct the public’s eye towards government-support of the global surveillance industry.”

The investigation, opened on November 30, comes in response to a complaint filed by Access Now, Privacy International, Sea-Watch, BVMN, Homo Digitalis, and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) calling for an inquiry into the EU’s financial and logistical support of intelligence gathering and surveillance, as well as wiretapping tech and biometric ID systems to non-EU intelligence and security agencies as part of migration control and surveillance programs.

"The evidence we have compiled over the past few years draws a detailed picture of how, through the European Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, the EU has been using aid funds to finance surveillance capabilities to African states as part of its alleged response to migration," said Ilia Siatitsa, Programme Director and Acting Legal Director at Privacy International. "When we asked basic questions to the European Commission regarding the potential impact of their practices on human rights and what steps they are taking to mitigate the risks, they were reluctant to respond. We are looking forward to seeing what their response to the Ombudsman will be."

The Ombudsman is specifically investigating the Commission’s activity within the context of its EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa (EUTF), a programme that works on issues of forced displacement and irregular migration. In her letter to the European Commission, she questioned:

  1. Whether the Commission carried out any kind of human rights risk or impact assessments prior to engaging in activities that support non-EU countries in developing surveillance capabilities under the EUTF, and if not, why such assessments would be considered neither appropriate nor necessary; and
  2. What measures the Commission put in place to protect human rights in the projects implemented under the EUTF.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>


Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk Yan Sentenced For Candlelight Vigil
Union leader Lee Cheuk Yan, along with seven others, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for “inciting, organising and participating” in a candlelight vigil on the 4th of June 2020...
More>>

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 