World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

U.S. State Department’s New Spyware Report: A Big Step Forward

Friday, 17 December 2021, 6:55 am
Press Release: Access Now

Washington, DC—Access Now, Committee to Protect Journalists, Freedom House, and Human Rights First applaud the U.S. Congress for passing legislation that directs the U.S. State Department to develop a list of spyware purveyors with whom the Department should avoid doing business because of their poor human rights records. Included in the National Defense Authorization Act, this provision could provide greater transparency on invasive surveillance technologies, such as NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, that are used against activists and journalists.

The law mandates that the State Department submit the spyware company list annually to Congress for a period of five years. This report should inform inter-agency coordination, especially to ensure that the Commerce Department continues to add human rights-violating spyware firms to the Entity List. (In November, the Department added NSO Group and Candiru to the List.) It also sends a strong message to the spyware industry and their investors that their days of operating in the shadows with impunity are over.

"For over a decade, the U.S. State Department has trumpeted internet freedom and human rights online, all while U.S. companies sold powerful surveillance technologies to the enemies of those cherished ideals," said Jennifer Brody, U.S. Advocacy Manager at Access Now. "If leveraged to its full potential, the Department’s new spyware report will help to protect at-risk activists and journalists and safeguard freedom of expression in the most repressive environments. The U.S. must finally own its role in the global trade of these cyber weapons."

Spyware has been used to illegally or arbitrarily surveil activists and journalists, violating their rights to privacy, undermining free expression and association, and threatening their personal security and lives. One of the most egregious spyware technologies, Pegasus, which is produced and sold by Israel-based NSO Group, has been deployed by repressive governments around the world to surveil human rights activists, journalists, and opposition politicians, as documented by the Pegasus Project. In November 2021, Front Line Defenders, which protects human rights defenders at risk, revealed that NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware was used to hack the devices of six Palestinian human rights activists. The technology was also used to hack U.S. diplomats’ phones. But NSO is just one firm in a rapidly expanding surveillance technology industry.

"The secret surveillance of journalists and their sources poses a severe threat to press freedom and the free exchange of information," said Michael De Dora, Washington Advocacy Manager at the Committee to Protect Journalists. "This new law will help shed further light on firms developing and selling spyware technology to abusers, and inform efforts to hold them accountable. It is an important step forward in addressing the largely unregulated market on spyware and its wrongful use."

The coalition of civil society organizations urges the State Department to fully embrace this new reporting requirement. It is a critical mechanism to protect the exercise of human rights. The coalition also welcomes the opportunity to provide evidence of human rights abuses facilitated by cyber intrusion tools, and urges the Department to formally invite stakeholders to inform its annual spyware report. Relatedly, the group encourages the development of the multilateral Export Controls and Human Rights Initiative, recently launched at the U.S. Summit for Democracy, and looks forward to consultation.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Access Now on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>


Hong Kong: Lee Cheuk Yan Sentenced For Candlelight Vigil
Union leader Lee Cheuk Yan, along with seven others, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison for “inciting, organising and participating” in a candlelight vigil on the 4th of June 2020...
More>>

UN: COVID Contributed To 69,000 Malaria Deaths WHO Finds, Though ‘Doomsday Scenario’ Averted
Disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in considerable increases in malaria cases and deaths between 2019 and 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday... More>>



UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>


Cook Islands: First COVID Case "historical"

The 10 year old child who provided two ‘weak positive’ covid test results after arriving in Rarotonga last Thursday, has returned a negative result in his latest test. That means he’s not infectious and this is an historical case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 