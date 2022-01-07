World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Urges Restraint In Kazakhstan, With Dozens Reportedly Killed

Friday, 7 January 2022, 8:04 am
Press Release: UN News

Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia have called for restraint and dialogue.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in New York, the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric, said the Organization continues to follow the situation “very closely.”

Mr. Dujarric confirmed several contacts between the UN and the authorities in the country, including a call on Thursday morning between Special Representative Natalia Gherman and the Deputy Foreign Minister, Mukhtar Tileuberdi.

During these exchanges, appeals to exercise restraint, refrain from violence and promote dialogue to address the situation, were reiterated by Ms. Gurman, in behalf of the Secretary-General.

Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Central Asia, Natalia Gherman, by UN Photo/Kim Haughton

Dozens of victims

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also urged everyone, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution.

In a statement, she said that a police spokesperson in the main city, Almaty, reported that security forces had killed dozens of protesters. In addition, almost 1,000 people have reportedly been injured in the protests.

According to news agencies, protests began on Sunday when the government lifted its price cap on LPG, or liquified petroleum gas, which many use for their cars and heating, but the unrest has since spread to include longstanding political grievances.

The Interior Ministry informed that 12 law enforcement officers have died in the unrest and 317 police officers and members of the National Guard have been injured.

“International law is clear: people have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others,” Ms. Bachelet said.

Riot police allegedly used tear gas and flashbang grenades in clashes with demonstrators in Almaty. At the same time, protesters seized some government buildings, setting them on fire, and attempted to storm police stations.

Ms. Bachelet also pointed to reports that, on 6 January, intense shooting erupted between the military and armed individuals in front of Almaty city hall.

The High Commissioner reminded the Kazakh authorities that force must be employed subject to strict requirements of necessity and proportionality.

State of emergency

A state of emergency declared in several areas on 5 January, including in the main city of Almaty and the capital, Nur-Sultan, has now been extended to the whole country.

The decision, including a curfew from 11pm to 7am, called for restrictions to remain in place until at least 19 January.

Ms. Bachelet said that States have the right to declare states of emergency but added that “any derogation of human rights is subject to strict requirements of necessity and proportionality.”

“Certain rights, including the right to life, the prohibition against torture and other ill-treatment, and the right not to be arbitrarily detained, continue to apply in all circumstances,” she said.

Kazakh authorities on Wednesday requested security forces to be sent to the country under the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a regional security pact that includes Russia, Belarus, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia.

Detentions

Kazakh officials have also informed that more than 2,000 people have been taken into police custody.

Ms. Bachelet called for all those arrested and detained solely for exercising their rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression, to be released. She stressed that all allegations of human rights violations should be “promptly, independently and thoroughly investigated.”

Since Sunday, Internet services have been significantly disrupted, progressing to a complete shutdown.

For the High Commissioner, shutting down the Internet “is not the answer to a crisis but risks fueling the violence and unrest.”

She urged the authorities to ensure Internet services, which are vital for emergency health services during the COVID-19 pandemic, to be “immediately and completely restored.”

In recent days, the Kazakh Government has said it hopes to have an inclusive and constructive dialogue with protesters.

Ms. Bachelet said it was now time to “take all steps” to make sure this dialogue happens and to respect and protect human rights during the state of emergency and beyond.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Pitcairn Island’s Christmas Present: Two-year Covid-19 Lockdown Lifted
The 50 inhabitants of remote Pitcairn Island, a tiny one-by-two-mile volcanic outcropping in the far reaches of the South Pacific Ocean, have just received the best Christmas present they could hope for...
More>>

UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


Climate: 38 Record Arctic Temperature Confirmed, Others Likely To Follow: WMO
A new and disturbing high temperature record for the Arctic of 38 degrees Celsius, or just over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, was confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) on Tuesday... More>>

Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


UN News: More Than Half A Billion Pushed Into Extreme Poverty Due To Health Costs
The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 