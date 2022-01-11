World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Agencies Suspend Tigray Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes

Tuesday, 11 January 2022, 6:58 am
Press Release: UN News

Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured.

On Sunday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) told reporters that some aid agencies were suspending operations in an area where a deadly air strike hit a camp for displaced people.

"Humanitarian partners suspended activities in the area due to the ongoing threats of drone strikes", the agency explained, adding that some partners continued to operate.

According to the agency, the latest attack happened on Friday, at midnight, in the town of Dedebit, and "caused scores of civilian casualties including deaths".

A family from Samre, in south-western Tigray, walked for two days to reach a camp for displaced people in Mekelle., by © UNOCHA/Saviano Abreu

The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) said the attack had killed 56 people, while an official at the region's main hospital in the capital Mekele reported 55 dead and 126 injured.

Despite reports that humanitarians have suspended activities in the area, OCHA stressed on Monday that some partners were continuing to operate around Dedebit, amid an ongoing threat of drone strikes.

Because of security and access issues, OCHA has not been able to verify the number of casualties.

Children

In another statement released on Sunday, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) expressed outrage at the attack and another one that happened two days before, on 5 January.

The agency stressed that camps for refugees and internally displaced people, including schools and other essential facilities, are civilian facilities. Failing to respect and protect these areas by combatants, may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

According to UNICEF, acts of violence, including grave violations against children, continue to be perpetrated across northern Ethiopia by all parties to the conflict.

14-month war

It has now been 14 months since clashes erupted between federal Government troops and forces loyal to the Tigrayan People’s Liberation Front.

Renewing its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, UNICEF urged all parties to build on the initial signs of progress of the past several weeks.

In December, the Ethiopian Government announced that the National Defence Force would pause any further advance, and Tigrayan forces stated they had withdrawn from neighbouring Afar and Amhara regions, back into Tigray.

Clashes in Tigray, Afar and Amhara in northern Ethiopia, have left to a surge in humanitarian needs., by IFRC

At the time, UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, urged the warring sides to seize the opportunity to bring an end to more than a year of fighting.

Humanitarian crisis

Meanwhile, a wider humanitarian crisis continues to wreak havoc in parts of Ethiopia. Some 5.2 million people currently need help in the northern regions of Tigray, Amhara and Afar.

Amidst allegations of widespread human rights abuses, thousandsare feared killedas more than two millionhave been forcedto flee their homes.

And over the past few months, killings, looting and destruction of health centres and farming infrastructure, including irrigation systems that are vital toproduction, have causedhumanitarian needs to surge.

According to UN humanitarians, the situation in the northern part of the country remains unpredictable and volatile.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN News on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Kazakhstan: Bachelet Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Grievances
Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances... More>>


Pitcairn Island’s Christmas Present: Two-year Covid-19 Lockdown Lifted
The 50 inhabitants of remote Pitcairn Island, a tiny one-by-two-mile volcanic outcropping in the far reaches of the South Pacific Ocean, have just received the best Christmas present they could hope for...
More>>

UN: Democratic Republic Of The Congo Declares Ebola Outbreak Over
The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) North Kivu Province that began in October, is officially over, national health authorities announced this Thursday... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>


UN: COVID Cases Surging In Africa At Fastest Rate This Year, But Deaths Remain Low
An 83 per cent surge in COVID-19 cases during the past week in Africa, driven by the Delta and Omicron variants, is causing fewer deaths than previous spikes, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed on Tuesday, but more waves could be on the way, due to the continent’s slow vaccine rollout... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 