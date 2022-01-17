World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Horticulture And Wine Grape Industries To Support Recovery In Tonga

Monday, 17 January 2022, 11:27 am
Press Release: Horticulture NZ

The horticulture and wine grape industries in New Zealand are collecting donations to help with the recovery in Tonga, following the weekend’s tsunami.

‘Our industries, in particular those who employ workers from Tonga, have been saddened by news of the tsunami and its impact,’ says the horticulture industry labour collective, comprising NZ Apples & Pears, NZ Kiwifruit Growers, Summerfruit NZ, NZ Wine, NZ Ethical Employers, and HortNZ.

‘Our focus is on helping the economy of Tonga recover. That’s because the immediate response is in hand, thanks to the efforts of governments, civil defence and agencies like the Red Cross.

‘We are using the Growers Relief Fund- to collect donations to support the recovery. As has happened previously, money donated by our industry will be used to help small businesses, such as market gardens, recover. As well, in some areas, the donations will be used to rebuild community buildings.

‘Our industries will also be ensuring the approximately 1000 workers from Tonga currently in New Zealand working are well supported, now and in the coming months. We are working with our growers and employers on that.’

Growers, employers and other parts of the horticulture and wine grape industries can go here to donate: https://horticulturenewzealand.formstack.com/forms/grower_relief_fund_donation_form

Growers Relief Fund

The Growers Relief Fund is a charity that helps to support growers in an adverse event, with wellness or when additional support is needed. The fund also helps people working in the horticulture industry who need assistance, to help nurture the whole horticultural community.

The Growers Relief Fund Incorporated (RN: CC55709) is an incorporated society incorporated under the Charitable Trust Act 1957 and Charities Act 2005, meaning it has full charitable status.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horticulture NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


Sudan: 15 Attacks On Health Facilities And Workers In Two Months
With the crisis escalating in Sudan, there have been 15 reports of attacks on healthcare workers and health facilities since last November, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday... More>>

Kazakhstan: Bachelet Urges Peaceful Resolution Of Grievances
Amid alarming reports of deadly violence in Kazakhstan, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Thursday urged all, including security forces, protesters and others, to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution of grievances... More>>


Pitcairn Island’s Christmas Present: Two-year Covid-19 Lockdown Lifted
The 50 inhabitants of remote Pitcairn Island, a tiny one-by-two-mile volcanic outcropping in the far reaches of the South Pacific Ocean, have just received the best Christmas present they could hope for...
More>>


Tigray: Agencies Suspend Aid As ‘Scores’ Are Killed Due To Airstrikes
Recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia, have reportedly killed scores of civilians, including children, and left many more injured... More>>


UN News: For 25th Year In A Row, Greenland Ice Sheet Shrinks
2021 marked the 25th year in a row in which the key Greenland ice sheet lost more mass during the melting season, than it gained during the winter, according to a new UN-endorsed report issued on Friday... More>>


Afghanistan: Economy In ‘Freefall’, Threatening To Take Entire Population With It

Afghanistan’s economy is in “free fall”, the UN Emergency Relief Coordinator told a special meeting on Sunday, warning that if decisive and compassionate action is not taken immediately, it may “pull the entire population with it”... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 