Pfizer & Alex Therapeutics Announce A Strategic Commercial Partnership To Provide Evidence-based Digital Therapeutics

Tuesday, 1 February 2022, 6:19 am
Press Release: PR Newswire

Pfizer and Alex Therapeutics announce a Strategic Commercial Partnership to provide evidence-based Digital Therapeutics to patients, starting in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stockholm-based Digital Therapeutics (DTx) company Alex Therapeutics and world leading pharmaceutical company Pfizer have joined forces to provide evidence based, clinically validated and personalized digital therapies to patients. Together, the companies cover a broad range of expertise in the fields of medicine, marketing, clinical validation, AI, software development and psychology. The partnership will initially focus on Germany, one of the world's largest unified healthcare markets.

"In our efforts to give patients access to new, innovative forms of therapy, it is our aim to fully benefit from the possibilities of digitization. Alex Therapeutics is a very promising company due to its approach of combining the latest psychological findings on dealing with harmful behavior with the possibilities of artificial intelligence" says Aylin Tüzel, Country Manager Pfizer Germany, explaining the choice of cooperation partner.

"Alex DTx Platform" uses Artificial Intelligence to treat medical conditions
The partnership will utilize Alex Therapeutics' AI-powered digital therapeutics platform "Alex DTx Platform". The platform combines evidence-based psychology, primarily Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) with AI, and provides personalised standalone treatments to address unmet needs among patients worldwide.

John Drakenberg Renander, CEO of Alex Therapeutics, is excited by the opportunity to scale their novel treatments: "The collaboration with Pfizer enables us to combine our technology and expertise with one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and gives us unique access to an attractive healthcare market. Pfizer's unique experience of the needs of patients and doctors provides us with the opportunity to put our technology into the hands of those that need it the most."

The initial focus of the partnership is a digital therapy treating nicotine addiction via smartphone. The medical device was developed by Alex Therapeutics and adapted to the requirements of the German healthcare system together with Pfizer Germany. Pfizer is currently conducting an extensive clinical trial in Germany to further validate the medical benefits of the solution.

Germany has emerged as one of the leading countries in Digital Therapeutics
Josh Raysman, the leader of Pfizer's Digital Innovation Lab, sees in the partnership a proof-point for collaborations in digital health. "We are working around the globe to leverage innovative digital approaches to enhance patient experiences and improve health outcomes. With the recent Digital Supply Act, the expertise of Pfizer's colleagues in Germany, and the capabilities of Alex Therapeutics we have an opportunity to demonstrate the potential of patient-centric partnerships focused on transforming healthcare with digital treatments"

German-Swedish Collaboration
In January 2017, Germany and Sweden decided on a comprehensive partnership for innovation. The partnership tackles societal challenges within key areas, such as ehealth and AI, where Germany and Sweden have strong positions, and holds potential to develop the role of the EU.

"This is a great example of how innovative companies such as Alex Therapeutics in Sweden and Pfizer in Germany can come together in the fields of ehealth and AI. Together, they will provide new solutions to the benefit of patients."
Per Thöresson, Swedish Ambassador in Germany

