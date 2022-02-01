Myanmar: Restore Democracy One Year After The Coup
One year ago, 1 February 2021, democracy in Myanmar was violently crushed by a military coup.
ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow said: “We will not rest until power is returned to the people in Myanmar, and we must use this anniversary to renew our demand for justice.
“The news coming out of Myanmar in the last year has been horrific. The people of Myanmar have paid a heavy price at the hands of these violent generals.
“There’s no excuse for anyone who does business with this regime, and there’s no excuse for backing the bloodshed with weapons. That’s why we are calling on the UN Security Council to enforce an arms embargo on Myanmar and enforce the General Assembly’s resolution 75/287 with the member states.
“And there’s no reason not to join us in taking action to support the democracy defenders of Myanmar. Please consider giving to the strike fund. The money goes directly to the workers, trade unionists and their families who have lost their income because of their work to defend democracy in Myanmar.”
• Donate to the strike fund to support the democracy defenders.
• Put pressure on your government to step up economic sanctions and on any company or government doing business with the military junta to cut all ties.
• Lobby your government and politicians to officially recognise the National Unity Government of Myanmar.
Timeline of the people’s struggle for democracy in Myanmar
- 1 February: Coup d'état
staged by Myanmar military, President Win Myint, State
Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi, and National League for
Democracy (NLD) parliamentarians-elect put under house
arrest. State of emergency declared and power transferred to
commander-in-chief Min Aung
Hlaing.
- 2 February: Strike and red
ribbon campaign started by healthcare workers across 70
hospitals. Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM)
begins.
- 3 February: Confederation of Trade
Unions Myanmar (CTUM), Myanmar Industry Crafts and Services
(MICS) withdraw from National
Tripartite Labour Forum. CDM protests, strikes and
boycott of military businesses becomes
nationwide
- 8 February: 378 MPs-elect
announce the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw
(CRPH), support for the CDM and the continuation of their
constitutional duties.
- 9 February: World
Bank and Asian Development Bank halt disbursements and new
contracts to Myanmar. Targeted sanctions imposed by the US,
the UK, Canada and the EU.
- 26 February:
Myanmar’s permanent representative to the UN, Kyaw Moe
Tun, declares support for the CDM at the UN General Assembly
session.
- 26 February: Sixteen labour
organisations declared illegal; they later form the Myanmar
Labour Alliance (MLA), including the CTUM and
MICS-TUsF.
- 16 April: National Unity
Government (NUG) formed, with Win Myint and Aung San Suu Kyi
under military arrest. The Federal Democratic Charter is
announced and a National Unity Consultative Council formed
to coordinate with ethnic armed organisations, civil society
organisations and the CDM.
- 7 June: The
109th International labour Conference suspends the
representation of Myanmar by the State Administration
Council (SAC) after the World
Health Assembly, followed by the Food
and Agricultural Organization Conference. The 109th ILC
Resolution on 19 June calls for a return to democracy and
respect for fundamental rights in
Myanmar.
- 18 June: UN General Assembly
adopts Resolution 75/287 to condemn the violence and call
for an end to the military takeover and human rights
violations, release of the imprisoned civilian leaders,
restoration of the democratic mandate of the November 2020
election, and an arms embargo on
Myanmar.
- 27 August: Myanmar Labour
Alliance (MLA) announces a campaign for comprehensive
economic sanctions supported by ITUC and the Global Union
Federations. One hundred eighty-two organisations from
Myanmar join the call on 15 October.
- 7
September: Brutal killings by the military continue. The NUG
announces a “people’s defensive war” against the
military in the face of an intensified crackdown and
violence by the SAC military regime.
- 7
Oct: The European Parliament adopts a resolution on the
human rights situation in Myanmar, recognising the NUG as
the legitimate representative of the people of
Myanmar.
- 15 October: The Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) excludes Min Aung Hlaing
from the ASEAN summit in October in response to the
regime’s rejection of the ASEAN special envoy’s visit to
Aung San Suu Kyi and NLD leaders. Non-political
representatives from Myanmar are invited
instead.
- 6 December: The UN General
Assembly defers the decision on the seat of Myanmar,
allowing the incumbent permanent representative, Kyaw Moe
Tun, to remain in place.
- 15 December: The
SAC military launches attacks against the People’s Defense
Forces and detains 20 political activists, leading to open
armed conflict with the Karen National Liberation Army. The
military unleashes airstrikes, loots villages and
indiscriminately attacks civilians throughout December in 20
townships in Kachin and Kayah states. Thousands of civilians
flee to the border areas with Thailand.
- 21 January 2022: Total Energies and Chevron announce withdrawal from Myanmar due to the deteriorating human rights situation.