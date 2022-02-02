World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Zealand Jewish Council Rejects Amnesty International Report On Jewish Homeland

Wednesday, 2 February 2022, 2:52 pm
Press Release: Jewish Council

Amnesty International couldn’t have chosen a better time to demonstrate the deeply hateful falseness of its latest report on Israel – where, last week, the first female Muslim Arab district court judge was appointed, and the country continues to have an Arab political party in its coalition government, said New Zealand Jewish Council president Stephen Goodman today.

He was commenting on today’s release by Amnesty International of a report labelling Israel as an Apartheid State, and denying the Jewish people their right to sovereign equality and self-determination in their historic homeland.

“The place of Arab Israelis in modern Israel society has not the slightest resemblance to the Apartheid we saw half a century ago in South Africa. The report distorts international law and misrepresents Israeli policies,” Mr Goodman said. “It is a clear example of fake news, intending to delegitimise the Jewish State, and harms Jews worldwide.”

“Here in Aotearoa New Zealand, each untruthful statement like this, each false accusation, damages the Jewish community. It feeds hate into the minds of those who claim, like Amnesty International, that the Jewish State has no right to exist."

"Amnesty International contributes to the rise in antisemitism and increase in online hate, here and everywhere," Mr Goodman concluded.

