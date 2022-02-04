World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Stop The Sale Of NSO Group

Friday, 4 February 2022, 6:38 am
Press Release: Access Now

Washington, DC—Today, Access Now sent a letter to Integrity Partners & Associates, LLC (Integrity Partners) and Moelis & Company to stop the planned acquisition of notorious spyware purveyor NSO Group. U.S. venture capital firm Integrity Partners is in its final stages of negotiations to purchase NSO, and global investment bank Moelis & Company played a role in facilitating the deal.

NSO Group has been in the international spotlight for months for their facilitation of human rights abuses around the world, from Palestine to El Salvador to Poland. These ongoing revelations have led to the U.S. government and other stakeholders taking a number of actions against the company.

"NSO Group’s flagrant disregard for human rights is appalling, and the world knows," said Jennifer Brody, U.S. Advocacy Manager at Access Now. "Not only is it immoral that a venture capital firm wants to invest in an outlaw spyware purveyor, it’s also financially senseless — NSO teeters on the brink of financial ruin. We call on Integrity Partners to show some integrity and stop the acquisition immediately, and we urge Moelis & Company to stop identifying potential investors for NSO."

