AskNicely Releases 2022 State Of Frontline Survey Identifying Top Service Business Investments

Monday, 14 February 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: AskNicely

AskNicely Releases 2022 State of Frontline Survey Identifying Top Service Business Investments for Customer Satisfaction, Employee Efficiency, and Revenue Growth

Results of first-of-its-kind survey conducted by Metrigy to be discussed in depth at virtual Global Frontline Experience Summit, February 16, 2022


Portland, OR – Feb 14, 2022 – AskNicely, a leader in customer experience software for service businesses, today announced the results of its 2022 State of Frontline Survey. Conducted by Metrigy, and inclusive of 215 service businesses in the US, UK, Canada and Australia, the first-of-its-kind report identifies four key areas where companies can invest in empowering their frontline teams to significantly increase ROI from their customer experience (CX) investments. AskNicely Head of Marketing, Robert Galop, will present the findings in depth at the virtual Global Frontline Experience Summit taking place Wednesday, Feb 16, 2022, from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. (PST).

“We are excited to reveal the invaluable insights from the survey,” says Galop. “Traditional methods of managing customer experience are holding service businesses back. Companies follow a long path of collecting and analyzing data before taking any action to improve the actual experience. This data may eventually - but probably will not - trickle down to those frontline teams that can actually do something about it. Service businesses following this approach spend more and get less out of their customer experience than those following the AskNicely approach.”

The survey found that service businesses realize significant gains from their customer experience initiatives when following the AskNicely approach:

105% greater Customer Satisfaction improvement

68% greater Employee Efficiency improvement

25% greater Revenue improvement

“CX and other business leaders have found tremendous success by using technology to improve interactions with customers. By expanding with innovative technologies that help empower frontline workers, we are seeing impressive and measurable improvement in both the customer and employee experiences,” says Robin Gareiss, Metrigy CEO and principal analyst. “The research clearly shows the value of products and services such as those offered by AskNicely.”

Metrigy is an innovative research and strategic advisory firm that analyzes enterprise success metrics to advise companies on their technology transformation strategies. Founded by Robin Gareiss and Irwin Lazar, both renowned technology analysts and content developers, Metrigy focuses on some of the most interesting technologies including unified communications and collaboration, CX and contact centers, artificial intelligence, analytics and more. In the State of Frontline Survey, Metrigy mapped the following key areas:

Customer Experience Maturity

Frontline Experience Maturity

Employee Efficiency

Customer Satisfaction

Revenue and Cost Impact

The survey is unique in that no other study has been conducted at this level to tie investments in frontline workers to improvements in business outcomes, and specifically to the highest-priority initiatives for service businesses. Frontline and Customer Experience leaders can leverage the results to identify and justify customer experience and frontline enablement initiatives that will help them significantly improve revenue, customer satisfaction, and employee efficiency.

The Global Frontline Experience Summit will feature over 15 sessions with speakers including:

Dan Cockerell - Former Disney Executive VP

Christine McHugh - Former Starbucks Executive VP, Customer Service & Operations

Charles Ryan Minton - Hotelier, Marriott Hotels

Joe Thornton - EVP/COO of HMS Host, former COO of Jamba Juice

Cheryl DeSantis - Chief People & Diversity Officer of SmileDirectClub

To register for the 2022 Global Frontline Experience Summit visit: https://www.frontlinesummit.com/

About AskNicely

Founded in 2014, AskNicely is the Frontline Success platform pioneer, connecting the dots between employee experience, customer experience, and revenue growth for service businesses. The industry-leading mobile technology platform delivers personalized coaching and motivation for frontline workers powered by real-time customer feedback and eliminates the need for layers of middle management. AskNicely services over 1,400 companies worldwide and has offices in the United States, New Zealand, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.asknicely.com.

