World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

New Dates For MENA Climate Week 2022 Announced | UNFCCC

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 7:07 am
Press Release: UNFCCC

UN Climate Change News, 14 February 2022 – New dates for the first-ever Middle East and North Africa Climate Week, MENACW 2022, have been announced. Originally planned to begin in February, the recent surge in Omicron variant cases required the in-person meeting to be delayed. MENACW 2022 is now scheduled to be held from 28 to 31 March in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 

According to the government of the United Arab Emirates, the COVID-19 figures in the country have declined and UAE is gradually lifting COVID-19 restrictions to reach full capacity at venues. The last week of March is also a key week, being the last week of EXPO Dubai and will see the hosting of numerous other high-profile events in the city. 

Participants are encouraged to register as early as possible by visiting the MENACW 2022 Registration website

MENACW 2022 is an opportunity for governments, the private sector, cities, indigenous communities, youth and civil society to engage in solution-oriented dialogue, find common ground and collaborate on climate action. 

MENACW 2022 is also a key opportunity to advance implementation of the Paris Agreement and the Glasgow Climate Pact adopted at November’s COP26 and to carry regional momentum forward to COP27 in Egypt. 

About MENACW 2022 and the Regional Climate Weeks in 2022

MENACW 2022 is hosted by the Government of the United Arab Emirates – Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO) and the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The event is organized in collaboration with core partners UN Climate Change, UN Development Programme, UN Environment Programme and the World Bank Group. Partners based in MENA include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the League of Arab States (LAS) Secretariat, and the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (UNESCWA).

MENACW 2022 is part of the Regional Climate Weeks 2022 series, with meetings scheduled in Latin America and the Caribbean (LACCW 2022), Asia-Pacific (APCW 2022) and Africa (ACW 2022). More details on the full series of Regional Climate Weeks are coming soon.

For media inquiries, contact UN Climate Change at press@unfccc.int or John Hay at jhay@unfccc.int

For more information, visit MENACW 2022 or www.regionalclimateweeks.org

Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #MENAClimateWeek

About the UNFCCC

With 197 Parties, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) has near universal membership and is the parent treaty of the 2015 Paris Climate Change Agreement. The main aim of the Paris Agreement is to keep a global average temperature rise this century well below 2 degrees Celsius and to drive efforts to limit the temperature increase even further to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The UNFCCC is also the parent treaty of the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. The ultimate objective of all agreements under the UNFCCC is to stabilize greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that will prevent dangerous human interference with the climate system, in a time frame which allows ecosystems to adapt naturally and enables sustainable development.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UNFCCC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: South Sudan: ‘Violence Against Aid Workers Must Stop’, Humanitarian Coordinator Urges
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued violence across the country, which is affecting the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers, constraining humanitarian access, and disrupting the delivery of aid and services to thousands of vulnerable people...
More>>

Oxfam: Throwing Away Vaccines And Reaction To OECD Statement
In response to the statement issued today by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Development Assistance Committee, which says that countries will be able to count donations of unwanted vaccine doses as part of their foreign aid commitment, for a guideline cost of $6.72 a dose... More>>


Tonga: World Bank Disaster Assessment Report Estimates Damages At US$90M
The Tonga Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai volcanic eruption, tsunami and ashfall has caused an estimated US$90.4M (TOP 208 million) in damages – the equivalent of approximately 18.5% of Tonga’s Gross Domestic Product... More>>

Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


Ethiopia: UN Chief Lauds ‘Demonstrable Effort To Make Peace’

The UN Secretary-General on Wednesday said he was “delighted” to learn that “a demonstrable effort to make peace” in Ethiopia is finally underway, according to information relayed to him by the African Union High Representative for the Horn of Africa... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 