The Glimpse Group Announces The Launch Of Glimpse Australia

Tuesday, 15 February 2022, 7:11 am
Press Release: The Glimpse Group

US-based Virtual and Augmented Reality company expands global presence with an Australian hub

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / The Glimpse Group ("Glimpse"), a diversified, Nasdaq listed, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality ("VR and "AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, announced their newest operating hub Glimpse Australia. This follows the successful acquisition by Glimpse of Augmented Reality Investments Pty Ltd's assets, an Australia-based company ("Auggd") in August 2021.

Auggd provides AR software and services to the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction Industry ("AEC") in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, and the US. Since its inception approximately eight years ago, Auggd has generated over $2 million in aggregate revenue and has successfully deployed hundreds of mobile AR apps across a broad range of industry sectors.

Matthias Krampe, General Manager of Auggd under Glimpse commented, "We are thrilled to launch Glimpse Australia after Auggd joined Glimpse's diverse and robust ecosystem of VR and AR companies. Australian clients now have the opportunity to leverage Glimpse's technology solutions, and in turn, open the Australian enterprise market to Glimpse's VR and AR subsidiary companies."

Auggd's existing operations and clients serve as the initial base of operations for Glimpse Australia. Current Australian client examples include Laing O'Rourke, ADCO, GPJ, PwC, and AV Jennings.

Lyron Bentovim, President & CEO of The Glimpse Group said: "The AEC market represents a significant strategic market opportunity for Glimpse. Auggd is well-positioned to capture an increasing share and drive the adoption of these novel technologies. We look forward to building out Glimpse's AEC client pipeline together with Auggd in Australia and the rest of the globe."

Mr. Bentovim continued: "Auggd has built a respected reputation in Australia with clients across industries that also include automotive, consumer goods and technology, sales and marketing, and education. We see tremendous growth potential in the Australian market and look forward to future partnerships."

About Auggd

Auggd is a specialised AR software development and services company based in Sydney, Australia. Since its inception in 2014, Auggd has been focused on developing and delivering enterprise solutions, products and services tailored specifically for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) sector to visualise design intent to all stakeholders throughout the project lifecycle in order to reduce the costs associated with rework. For more information on Auggd, please visit https://auggd.com/

About Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group is a Nasdaq-listed, diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit https://www.glimpsegroup.com.au.

