SCCG Management And Cliquepicks Announce Strategic Business Development Partnership For North America

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 7:20 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - SCCG Management CEO and Founder, Stephen Crystal announced a partnership with the competitive social media platform, CliquePicks as a strategic equity owner and investor, to provide investment, business development, and advisory services to grow the company within the North American sports wagering markets.

Stephen Crystal said of the partnership, "As sports betting expands across North America, we look for systems and technologies that help bettors express their interest in sports betting as part of their lifestyle, beyond the moments around a particular wager. CliquePicks is part of the fandom of sports wagering and the more encompassing sports betting lifestyle."

Nick Giangreco, Founder and CEO Of CliquePicks said: "CliquePicks is thrilled to be partnering with SCCG. Their industry-leading resources and strategic advice will play a pivotal role in enhancing our current business model and marketing approach as we build toward our upcoming active launch. SCCG's expertise will open doors to potentially vast opportunities for CliquePicks across platforms and partnerships. Teaming up with SCCG, CliquePicks will unite the interactive rivalry of fantasy leagues with the thrill of sports wagering, giving our users the power to make every game a rivalry!"

CliquePicks is a competitive social media platform created to unite the interactive rivalry of fantasy leagues with the thrill of sports wagering. Its users only wager against their friends -- not a faceless online sportsbook.

Through the CliquePicks platform, Clique members create wagers in real-time, allowing members to Ride (take the same bet) or Fade (take the opposing position) with other members of your Clique, on the web, or through an Android or iOS app.

In the CliquePicks Locker Room, CliquePicks users chat, joke, and place wagers with one another. CliquePicks also offers various customization options to satisfy any Clique's preferences, such as buy-in, Clique size, and pay out.

CliquePicks runs on credits, with a similar business model to fantasy sports leagues. Money is handled internally within each clique so none of the money being paid-in or paid-out goes through the CliquePicks website. Further reducing risk, participants set limits to their weekly risk, but still have a max of 500 credits to wager throughout the week.

About CliquePicks

CliquePicks is the elite alternative to sports wagering, where friendly competition meets social media. Statistically speaking, "The House Always Wins." Clique Picks evens the playing field by creating a competitive platform in which users compete only against each other and there is no "House". We bring fans together to experience sporting events in the most innovative concept since fantasy sports. At Clique Picks we offer a user experience differentiated from the conventional online sports book with an interactive, socially driven platform. More importantly, we give our users the power to Make Every Game A Rivalry.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a consultancy that specializes in sports betting, iGaming, sports marketing, affiliate marketing, technology, intellectual property protection, product commercialization, esports, capital formation, M&A, joint ventures, casino management, and governmental and legal affairs for the casino and iGaming industry.

SCCG Management celebrates 2022 as its 30th Anniversary of leadership and innovation for the gaming industry. https://sccgmanagement.com

