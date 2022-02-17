New E-Leaning Course Examines Fiscal Balancing As Asia’s Aging Populations Grow

Tokyo, Japan – A newly launched tuition-free, certificate-issuing ADBI E-learning course explores the fiscal implications of rapidly aging populations in Asia’s developed and developing economies and policy next steps.

Led by Upalat Korwatanasakul of the United Nations University Institute for the Advanced Study of Sustainability, Demographic Transition and its Impacts on Fiscal Sustainability in East and Southeast Asia discusses demographic trends and associated challenges in economies at different development stages. Among them include declining tax revenue, fiscal imbalances, and increased government expenditure.

Drawing upon case studies from Japan, the Philippines, and Singapore, the course spotlights various population aging scenarios and the outlook for government budgets in the region. It also assesses policy solutions for ensuring the wellbeing of older populations and fiscal sustainability as the need for costly pension and social security systems rises.

Demographic Transition and its Impacts on Fiscal Sustainability in East and Southeast Asia offers valuable insights on the economics of aging societies and effective policy responses in the world’s most populous region.

Enhanced Course Certificates

Learners that complete this ADBI E-Learning course will earn a course completion certificate with a unique user ID to verify the certificate holder and QR code that provides information about the course.

