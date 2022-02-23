World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

High-level Delegation From Pacific Island Nations To Participate In 36th Session Of The FAO APRC

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 7:01 am
Press Release: UN FAO

High-level delegation from Pacific Island nations to participate in 36th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (#APRC36)

High-level delegation from Pacific Island nations among 46 countries in Asia-Pacific to participate in major food and agriculture forum on COVID-19 recovery – action to tackle effects of climate crisis, animal and crop diseases

22/02/2022, FAO Subregional Office for the Pacific – High-level delegations from Australia, New Zealand and 14 other Pacific Island nations are expected to join government Ministers and officials from 30 other Asia-Pacific countries next month to address the damage done to economies and livelihoods in the food and agriculture sectors caused by the global pandemic.

Other pressing issues include ecosystem responses in the Pacific Islands and addressing animal and crop diseases, and the ongoing disruption resulting from the climate crisis.

Advancing the application of innovation, science and digitalization to help an agrifood systems transformation in the world’s biggest and hungriest region is among the main points for consideration.

The 36th Session of the FAO Regional Conference for Asia and the Pacific (#APRC36), convened by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), will be hosted by the Government of Bangladesh, in the capital Dhaka. Her Excellency, Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, will welcome delegates to the Conference, which is convened in Hybrid modality.

International, regional and national media may also participate, either in-person or virtually (a media registration link is here).

FAO Members from the South-West Pacific include, Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia (Federated States of), Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

The Issues at Hand

While a significant focus of #APRC36 deliberations will be on COVID-19 recovery efforts, the Ministers and Officials attending #APRC36 will also consider responses to both emerging and ongoing issues.

On the table for discussion will be future responses to longstanding threats to livestock such as Avian Influenza, African swine fever and weakened immune responses caused by inappropriate and overuse of antimicrobials in animal production. Ecosystem responses in the Pacific Islands is among the top priorities, while ways and means to mitigate reoccurring threats to plants and crops, such as Locusts and Fall Armyworm will also be examined.

Implementing the new FAO strategy on dealing with climate change as well as opportunities that are emerging from applications of innovation, science and digitalization in the food and agriculture sectors to provide solutions will form a major part of the discussions.

Ultimately, the goal will be to reach a consensus that balances the needs of people, domestic animals, wildlife, biodiversity, and ecosystems through One Health approaches.

In-depth explanation of all of these topics is available here and more information about the #APRC36 can be found on the Conference Website homepage.

The Conclusions

Ultimately, the aim of the Conference is to build back better, with Better Production, Better Nutrition, a Better Environment and a Better Life for all – leaving no one behind. The 46 Member Nations in Asia and the Pacific, as FAO’s regional Governing Body, will set in motion a two-year course of work for the FAO Regional Office and its technical specialists, through direction of a set of prioritized country and regional needs.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN FAO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


UN: South Sudan: ‘Violence Against Aid Workers Must Stop’, Humanitarian Coordinator Urges
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued violence across the country, which is affecting the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers, constraining humanitarian access, and disrupting the delivery of aid and services to thousands of vulnerable people...
More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 