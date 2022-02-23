World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate: A Regional Solution For Cross Border Travel

Wednesday, 23 February 2022, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Pacific Community SPC

23 February 2022

Suva, Fiji – The availability of vaccines and ongoing evidence-based research to mitigate COVID-19 is allowing Pacific Island Countries and Territories (PICTs) to explore a variety of safe and efficient means of re-opening borders in efforts to revive economies. One idea quickly gaining ground is a Digital travel certificate.

The proposal to adopt digital certificates to facilitate cross border travel was raised at the Fifty First Pacific Island Forum Meeting held in August 2021 and enjoyed wide support among the representatives present.

While many PICTs have implemented various COVID-19 vaccine certification and required documents for travel, creating a digital one stop shop for information related to a person’s vaccine status, COVID-19 laboratory results and proof of recovery will facilitate seamless travel and border control. A regionally recognized certificate, would help business and tourism travel within the Pacific region recover, while also lowering the barriers for the return of global tourists, which represent a major part of the Pacific economy.

However, the wide-ranging levels of internet connectivity, ICT infrastructure and digital health maturity across the Pacific represent significant challenges to seeing the vision come to light.

Bearing this in mind, Mr Sunia Soakai, Deputy Director for the Pacific Community’s (SPC) Public Health Division, said PICTs will need to work collaboratively and quickly to find a solution, “The will is there, and the benefits are obvious. Our job now is to find a way to make it happen which aligns with global standards and ensures that the COVID-19 certificates are ethical, reliable, and internationally accepted.”

SPC is currently working with World Health Organization in collaboration with a Technical Working Group and the information technology organization Accenture, to develop a COVID-19 vaccination certification solution for cross border travel in the region through a proposed regional protocol agreement.

A series of workshops have been designed to deliberate on the legalities, policies, ethics, and technical composition of what COVID-19 vaccine certificates will mean for the Pacific Region.

These workshops will be attended by health, immigration and customs, civil and maritime transport authorities, police and border services, labour, tourism, foreign affairs, trade and industry, and economic development. Public stakeholders include the general public and concerned interest groups, members of the national chamber of commerce, overseas labour agencies, the tourism and travel associations.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Pacific Community SPC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


UN: South Sudan: ‘Violence Against Aid Workers Must Stop’, Humanitarian Coordinator Urges
The UN Humanitarian Coordinator in South Sudan on Wednesday strongly condemned the continued violence across the country, which is affecting the safety of civilians and humanitarian workers, constraining humanitarian access, and disrupting the delivery of aid and services to thousands of vulnerable people...
More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 