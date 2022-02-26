Hong Kong Arts Festival Celebrates 50th Anniversary With Global Audience Via International Line-up Of Online Programmes

25 February 2022 - The year 2022 marks the 50th edition of the Hong Kong Arts Festival (HKAF), one of Asia's premiere international cultural festivals. To celebrate this important milestone, the HKAF is presenting an array of online performances covering music, dance, theatre and more from late February through March for the enjoyment of a global audience.

The 50th Hong Kong Arts Festival features an eclectic host of online performances for a global audience, including Korngold's Die tote Stadt (The Dead City), by Germany's Bayerische Staatsoper (Bavarian State Opera) and To Be A Machine (Version 1.0), by Irish theater company Dead Centre (photo credit: Ste Murray).

Underpinning the significance of staying in touch with the world in the Covid era, this year's HKAF uses "connections" and "arts and technology" as key themes. It continues to pivot to more online offerings, like last year, which should come as music to the ears of a global audience, as they can enjoy the specially curated performances regardless of geographical boundaries.

