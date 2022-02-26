World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

UN Human Rights Committee To Review Qatar, Israel, Russia, Iraq, Bolivia And Cambodia

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 6:40 am
Press Release: UN Treaty Bodies

GENEVA (25 February 2022) — The UN Human Rights Committee will hold its upcoming session from 28 February to 25 March, during which it will review Qatar, Israel, the Russian Federation, Iraq, the Plurinational State of Bolivia and Cambodia.

The six countries are among the 173 States parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They are required to undergo regular reviews by the Committee of 18 independent international experts on how they are implementing the Covenant as well as the Committee's previous recommendations.

The Human Rights Committee, which has received the respective country reports and submissions from non-governmental organizations, will discuss a range of issues with the six State delegations through public dialogues on the following dates:

Qatar
28 February 15:00-18:00 (Geneva time)
1 March 10:00-13:00

Israel 
2 March 15:00-18:00
3 March 10:00-13:00

Russian Federation 
3 March 15:00-18:00
4 March 10:00-13:00

Iraq 
7 March 10:00-12:00; 15:00-17:00
8 March 10:00-13:00

Plurinational State of Bolivia

8 March 15:00-17:00
9 March 15:00-17:00
10 March 15:00-17:00

Cambodia
9 March 10:00-12:00
10 March 10:00-12:00
11 March 10:00-12:00

All the above dialogues will be livecast on UN Web TV. More information about the session, including reports submitted by the States and full schedule of meetings, is available on the session webpage.

