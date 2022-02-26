World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: At Least Three Children Killed As Conflict Escalates

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Save The Children

The deaths of three children reported in the conflict in Ukraine shows that any war is a war against children, with fears that more innocent young lives will be lost if the fighting does not stop immediately, Save the Children said on Friday.

Two teachers were also reported killed when a missile struck a school in Gorlovka in eastern Ukraine as Russia military operations escalated, with explosions reported across major cities.

A 17-year-old boy was killed in an attack on the village of Semikhatky in the southern Kherson region, and two other children were killed in shelling in eastern Ukraine, one in Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Region, and the other in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

At least 120 people have been killed in the escalating violence, according to media reports, with the UN reporting at least 25 civilian deaths and more than 100 injuries in the past 24 hours. It is highly likely that child casualties and damage to essential services like schools and hospitals will increase if fighting continues, especially in densely populated areas.

Irina Saghoyan, Save the Children’s Eastern Europe Director, said:

"We have already seen three young lives needlessly lost and we fear for all of the children of Ukraine as the situation rapidly deteriorates. Children are bearing the brunt of this crisis, and are now paying for a war not of their making with their lives.

"There is no safe place in Ukraine and the situation is changing by the hour. All of the 7.5 million children in Ukraine are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement.

"Children have already lived through eight years of conflict, enduring violence, shelling, and being displaced from their homes. Enough is enough. Any war is a war against children. Every effort must be made to urgently find a diplomatic solution and protect children from harm."

Save the Children is calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities, as this is the only way to protect children from violence and other violations of their rights.

While fighting is ongoing, constant care must be taken to spare civilians and civilian objects, including schools and hospitals, which are protected under International Humanitarian Law. The use of explosive weapons in populated areas risks severe harm to civilians, with unique risks to children, and should be avoided.

Save the Children has been operating in Ukraine since 2014, delivering essential humanitarian aid to children and their families. This includes supporting their access to education, providing psychosocial support, distributing winter kits and hygiene kits, and providing cash grants to families so they can meet basic needs such as food, rent and medicines, or so they can invest in starting new businesses.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Save The Children on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 