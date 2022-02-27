World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Allied Energy, Inc (OTC: AGGI) Wins Majority Stake In WeLife Technology Corp

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 6:44 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb 26, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Allied Energy, Inc (OTC: AGGI) has won control of a majority stake in WeLife Technology Corp via a tender for the company's shares, whose acceptance period closed on February 25, 2022.

WeLife Technology Corp is a biotech company with at least five products globally generating millions in sales. Its chief scientist is Dr Michael Borkin, who has developed an international reputation for his extensive research and clinical experience in the areas of life extension and anti-aging.

Dr Borkin's emphasis on endocrine and neuro-transmitter regulation led to the development of unique non-invasive diagnostic and treatment protocols that dramatically increases both patient acceptance and treatment success rates.

With more than 70 supplements formulated by Dr Borkin marketed worldwide, and having an unparalleled reputation, Dr Borkin sets a Gold Standard within the Nutraceutical Industry, and continues to innovate new technologies and produce advanced protocols to slow and reverse the Ageing Process.

Dr Michael Borkin
Co-Founder, Sabre Sciences and Endoscreen Laboratories
Chief Scientist, WeLife Technology Corporation

Considered the "Father of Naturopathic Endocrinology", Dr. Borkin was responsible for establishing the board specialty and authored the first National Board in Endocrinology for the American Naturopathic Medical Certification & Accreditation Board in Washington, DC.

In 1986 he began development of a transdermal delivery system designed to deliver hormones and nutraceuticals through the skin. In 1998 he co-founded Sabre Sciences and Endoscreen Laboratories to prove efficacy for this novel delivery system.

He was appointed president of the California State Naturopathic Medical Association in 1993 and served until 1997. In 2002 Dr. Borkin was inducted into the Alternative Medicine Hall of Fame, making him the youngest inductee ever so honored.

Dr. Borkin's patients have included Heads of State, Religious leaders, and Celebrities and Athletic Icons. Now dedicated full time to research and teaching, he has more than 36 years of clinical experience, which he shares with medical researchers around the globe. He currently has teaching facilities in San Diego, California; Coronado, Panama; St. Petersburg, Russia and Nice, France.

About WeLife Technology Corp
WeLife Technology Corp., establish in 2018, is a biotechnology and human health product development and marketing company. For more information, visit https://welifeus.com/home/index.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>


UN: Transcript Of UN Secretary-General's Press Encounter On Ukraine
As you know, I have cut short an overseas visit – including a very important summit of African leaders – to rush back to UN headquarters. Our world is facing the biggest global peace and security crisis in recent years – certainly in my tenure as Secretary-General... More>>



Ukraine Crisis: UN Political Affairs Chief Calls For ‘maximum Restraint’
Amid competing narratives of events unfolding swiftly in and around Ukraine - one detailing the withdrawal of Russian troops from the borders and another proclaiming that an attack is imminent... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


UN: One Year Into The Myanmar Coup, Bachelet Urges Governments And Businesses To Heed Voices Of The People
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet on Friday urged the international community to intensify pressure on the military to stop its campaign of violence... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 