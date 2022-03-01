World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

The Australian Natural Therapeutics Group Signs A US$7.8M Product Agreement With Clever Leaves

Tuesday, 1 March 2022, 7:02 am
Press Release: Clever Leaves

The Australian Natural Therapeutics Group Signs A US$7.8M Product Agreement With Clever Leaves To Accelerate Medical Cannabis Access In Australia

BOCA RATON, Fla. and SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR, CLVRW) (“Clever Leaves” or the “Company”), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, today announces a four-year take or pay supply agreement with a leading Australian medicinal cannabis company, Australian Natural Therapeutics Group (“ANTG”), to supply CBD isolate and GMP certified THC crude oil from its operation in Colombia and THC dried flower from its GACP- certified operation in Portugal.

Over the term of the agreement, ANTG has committed to purchasing a minimum of US$7.8M worth of product, with the next shipment planned for March 2022.

This marks the largest supply agreement Clever Leaves has signed with an Australian cannabis company, assisting the company’s growth as an emerging global leader in medical cannabis supply.

The Australian medical cannabis market is rapidly expanding and is expected to grow to US $1.2 billion by 2027, the 5th largest in the world.

ANTG will utilize Clever Leaves’ products to produce locally manufactured prescription medications certified to global standards, including the Australian Good Manufacturing Practice (AU-GMP) and Good Agricultural and Collection Practices (GACP). ANTG will also use Clever Leaves’ products for research and development purposes.

“Australia is a rapidly expanding market, and increasing product shipments to the country allows Clever Leaves to accelerate market growth further,” said Andrés Fajardo, President and incoming CEO of Clever Leaves. “ANTG’s research focus, pharmaceutical certifications and distribution capabilities are aligned with our mission to produce high-quality cannabinoid-based medicinal treatments that can meet patient needs.”

“Great patient outcomes based on our central principles of quality and purity are at the heart of everything we do,” said Matthew Cantelo, CEO of ANTG. “We look forward to adding Clever Leaves’ high-quality APIs to our expanding range of premium products ensuring continuing supply and a greater choice of high-quality affordable medicines for all our patients in Australia.”

In Australia, medical cannabis is used to treat thousands of patients each year for conditions including anxiety, inflammation, seizures and pain management. Over 180,000 Australians have been approved access to medicinal cannabis through the Therapeutic Goods Administration special access scheme (SAS-B), with thousands more through an authorized prescriber.

Beyond the rising growth in registrations for medical cannabis, there is also increasing interest in local clinical research, working to demonstrate the efficacy of the products for many medical conditions. Current research areas include sleep apnea, PTSD, cancer, depression and dementia, among others. The rates for access to medical cannabis are expected to continue to increase in 2022.

Both Clever Leaves and ANTG are devoting considerable efforts to ensure all clinically approved Australians can access high-quality, certified and affordable medicinal cannabis products.

About Clever Leaves Holdings Inc.

Clever Leaves is a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. Its operations in Colombia and Portugal produce cannabinoid active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished products in flower and extract form to a growing base of B2B customers around the globe. Clever Leaves aims to disrupt the traditional cannabis production industry by leveraging environmentally sustainable, ESG-friendly, industrial-scale and low-cost production methods, with the world’s most stringent pharmaceutical quality certifications.

For more information, please visit https://cleverleaves.com/en/home/ and follow Clever Leaves on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ANTG

ANTG produces exclusive high-quality cannabinoid based medicinal treatments that can meet individual patient needs. We combine a strong research focus with best in class cultivation and extraction methods to develop cannabinoid medicines. Our team has witnessed first-hand the power of medicinal cannabis in relieving chronic and debilitating disease symptoms in areas where traditional treatments lack efficacy and or have significant side effects. It’s these personal experiences that motivated us to establish our company in 2015. Our passion for the plant underpins our focus on putting the needs of patients first – and we believe, as an independent company, that we are uniquely positioned to achieve more and be more for the benefit of humanity.

For more information, visit https://australiannatural.com/about/ and follow ANTG on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Clever Leaves on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>

UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 