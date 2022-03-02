World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

BRIEFING NOTES: (1) Ukraine Civilian Casualties; (2) Russia; (3) Belarus

Wednesday, 2 March 2022, 6:59 am
Press Release: UN Special Procedures - Human Rights

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Liz Throssell 

Location: Geneva 

Date: 01 March 2022 

Subject: (1) Ukraine civilian casualties

(2) Russia

(3) Belarus

 1)        Ukraine 

Between 24 February morning and midnight last night, our Office has recorded 536 civilian casualties in Ukraine. These include 136 civilians killed, of whom 13 were children, and 400 civilians injured, among them 26 children. Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and air strikes. These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher. 

As the High Commissioner has stressed, the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects should be avoided in populated areas, due to the very high risks of indiscriminate and disproportionate impact on civilians. 

We stress the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities. 

2)        Russia 

Peaceful anti-war demonstrators continue to be arbitrarily arrested in Russia, with reports suggesting some 6,400 people have been arrested since Thursday last week. We understand the vast majority are released within hours, many after paying an administrative fine, while some are given prison sentences ranging from seven to 25 days under various laws. There are also reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force by police during and after the arrests. 

We stress that arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and for the authorities to abide by their international obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly. 

3)        Belarus 

With regard to Belarus, where constitutional changes were put to national referendum, we understand that many of the people arrested in several cities on Sunday are being placed in administrative detention for up to two weeks or are facing significant fines.  

The Ministry of the Interior has said some 800 people were arrested. Local human rights defenders say they have reports of some 744 detentions in the capital, Minsk, and other large cities. Arrests included people chanting “no war” and expressing support for Ukraine, as well criticising the Government’s lack of transparency and consultations in preparation for the referendum. 

We call on the Belarusian authorities to respect people’s right to freedom of expression and assembly. All those detained for peaceful expression of their opinions should be immediately released.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from UN Special Procedures - Human Rights on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 

UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


Save The Children: Escalation Of Hostilities Across Ukraine Putting 7.5 Million Children At Risk
All the children in Ukraine - at least 7.5 million under 18-year-olds - are in grave danger of physical harm, severe emotional distress, and displacement, following an escalation in hostilities overnight, says Save the Children...
More>>

UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 