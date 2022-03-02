BRIEFING NOTES: (1) Ukraine Civilian Casualties; (2) Russia; (3) Belarus

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Liz Throssell

Location: Geneva

Date: 01 March 2022

Subject: (1) Ukraine civilian casualties

(2) Russia

(3) Belarus

1) Ukraine

Between 24 February morning and midnight last night, our Office has recorded 536 civilian casualties in Ukraine. These include 136 civilians killed, of whom 13 were children, and 400 civilians injured, among them 26 children. Most of these casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and air strikes. These are only the casualties we were able to cross-check, and the real toll is likely to be much higher.

As the High Commissioner has stressed, the use of explosive weapons with wide area effects should be avoided in populated areas, due to the very high risks of indiscriminate and disproportionate impact on civilians.

We stress the urgent need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

2) Russia

Peaceful anti-war demonstrators continue to be arbitrarily arrested in Russia, with reports suggesting some 6,400 people have been arrested since Thursday last week. We understand the vast majority are released within hours, many after paying an administrative fine, while some are given prison sentences ranging from seven to 25 days under various laws. There are also reports of unnecessary and excessive use of force by police during and after the arrests.

We stress that arresting people solely for exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression constitutes an arbitrary deprivation of liberty. We call for the immediate release of all those arbitrarily detained and for the authorities to abide by their international obligations to respect and ensure the rights to freedom of expression and of peaceful assembly.

3) Belarus

With regard to Belarus, where constitutional changes were put to national referendum, we understand that many of the people arrested in several cities on Sunday are being placed in administrative detention for up to two weeks or are facing significant fines.

The Ministry of the Interior has said some 800 people were arrested. Local human rights defenders say they have reports of some 744 detentions in the capital, Minsk, and other large cities. Arrests included people chanting “no war” and expressing support for Ukraine, as well criticising the Government’s lack of transparency and consultations in preparation for the referendum.

We call on the Belarusian authorities to respect people’s right to freedom of expression and assembly. All those detained for peaceful expression of their opinions should be immediately released.

