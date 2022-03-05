World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Fastbase Acquires Strategic Stake In New York-Based Blockchain Technology Company Etheralabs.io

Saturday, 5 March 2022, 6:14 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

New York, NY, Mar 3, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Fastbase. ("The Company", "we" and "our") (OTC: FBSE) announced today that it has acquired 24.5% of Etheralabs LLC, a New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds and implements disruptive technologies across the Blockchain area.

Fastbase CEO Rasmus Refer said: "Etheralabs LLC's disruptive technology and products are in line with fastbase's mission to become the world's leading data provider. Fastbase's vision is always to be first with the most superior technologies to collect, analyze and provide data to companies to empower sales and marketing. Fastbase are already using advanced crawler technology, AI and with the acquisition of 24.5% stake in Etheralabs LLC, Fastbase can now access the latest blockchain technology to empower data distribution. As early as May, we expect to be able to make use of the new blockchain technology and distribute billions of data quickly and securely between companies all over the world."

Bryan Feinberg, CEO and Founder of Etheralabs, said: "Fastbase capabilities combined with our background in transforming large data ecosystems into living communities create a definitive way to leverage our background to accelerate Fastbase into one of the world's leading data analytics companies. Together with Fastbase will we develop completely new data platforms that will change the way you view and use data."

About Etheralabs LLC

Etheralabs is New York City based venture lab and ecosystem that invests in, builds, and deploys disruptive technologies across the Blockchain landscape. Etheralabs fast-tracks ideas into solutions that help high-growth companies with a focus on capital appreciation and scale via early-stage identification and accelerated resource deployment. The acceleration model lays the foundation for taking promising IP from both concept to company and from revenue to profitability, culminating in a fully functioning portfolio venture that is ready to attract follow-on funding, an acquisition partner, or to operate as a standalone company.
https://etheralabs.io

Fastbase raises expectations for the full-year result 2022 after the strategic acquisition of the New York-based blockchain company Etheralabs.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 