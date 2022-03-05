World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Ukraine: Greenpeace Calls For Freeze On Russian Oligarch Assets

Saturday, 5 March 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: Greenpeace

Greenpeace Aotearoa’s executive director Russel Norman says the organisation "condemns the Russian government’s cruel invasion of Ukraine, and calls on President Putin to withdraw his forces and cease military operations."

"The international community, including the New Zealand Government, must do everything in its power to bring this war to a fast and peaceful end, especially including ramping up sanctions on the billionaire Russian oligarchs who benefit from the system. It is these oligarchs and not the Russian people, who are behind the war unfolding now," he says.

"To further pressure Vladimir Putin to cease military operations, Greenpeace calls on the Ardern Government to immediately freeze the New Zealand assets of Russian oligarchs close to him, until Putin’s aggression against Ukraine ends.

"Greenpeace abhors Putin’s threats to use nuclear weapons and urges world leaders not to play into his hands by matching his rhetoric and escalating the threat of nuclear war.

"The Russian military invasion of Ukraine poses an unprecedented nuclear threat, with the country’s 15 commercial nuclear reactors, including the largest nuclear plant in Europe, at risk of potentially catastrophic damage that could render vast areas of the European continent, including Russia, uninhabitable for decades.(1)

"Greenpeace is deeply concerned about the Russian military’s occupation of Chernobyl and fighting around nuclear facilities across Ukraine which risks a potential nuclear disaster especially the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, that has reportedly been on fire after an attack by Russian troops.

"As this terrible conflict enters its second week there is also a real risk that the humanitarian tragedy worsens as access to food becomes more difficult.

"Greenpeace stands in solidarity with the organisations and activists taking to the streets around the world to peacefully demand an end to this disastrous war, especially those in Russia, who are risking their safety and freedom to do so."

© Scoop Media

Greenpeace

Greenpeace

Greenpeace exists because this fragile earth deserves a voice.

Greenpeace is an independent global campaigning organisation that acts to change attitudes and behaviour, to protect and conserve the environment and to promote peace.

Contact Greenpeace

 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 