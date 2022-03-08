World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

International Women’s Day, 8 March: Invest In Care For More Decent Jobs For Women

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 6:22 am
Press Release: ITUC

The ITUC stands in solidarity with women workers celebrating International Women’s Day, 8 March 2022.

Two years have passed since COVID-19 was declared a global pandemic, bringing along devastating consequences for people’s lives and livelihoods. We are witnessing an unprecedented loss of jobs and income, approximately four times greater than the 2009 global financial crisis.

While this is a crisis that affects us all, not all are affected in the same way.

Young women, women of colour, women migrant workers, Indigenous women and women in the informal economy, including domestic workers and women with disabilities, were already highly vulnerable but have been particularly hit hard. The latest data indicates 13 million fewer women in employment in 2021 compared to 2019.

This clearly stresses the urgency to implement gender-responsive policies and measures now.

The ITUC New Social Contract calls for the creation of 575 million new jobs by 2030 and the formalisation of employment for at least one billion informal workers.

Investment in the care economy is at the heart of these demands.

As the United Nations secretary-general has pointed out, around 269 million new jobs could be created by 2030 if investments in education, health and social work are doubled.

Investing in care – health, education, child and aged care and other social care services – can create millions of new decent jobs for women and enable women’s effective participation in the broader economy, building fairer, more inclusive and dignified societies.

Two-thirds of the global care workforce are women. Too many of them are still trapped in underpaid, precarious and informal jobs. We demand decent work for care workers, with safe working conditions, adequate wages and social protection.

The international trade union movement will continue our struggle to make investing in care a reality everywhere to achieve more decent jobs for women.

Further information and materials, including infographics and social media messages, will be made available here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ITUC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 