Infocus International Brings Back CCUS Online Masterclass

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 6:38 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Infocus International Brings Back Carbon Capture, Utilisation And Storage (CCUS) Masterclass

Singapore, Mar 7, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group is bringing back the highly recommended Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) online masterclass and it will be commencing live on the 5th of July 2022.

This course is intended for those in business, commercial and strategically focused roles within the energy sector; in particular those responsible for environmental matters, business sustainability and business transformation in areas such as oil & gas, hydrogen and industrial energy usage.

Attendees will leave with a clearly explained and independent perspective on how, where and why CCUS is happening now and could grow in future - covering the range of technological solutions and business drivers, including policy. In addition to reviewing existing CCUS approaches, the course will highlight new opportunities and integrated value creation possibilities through carbon utilisation. This will include how the fate of CCUS links to other aspects of the clean energy transition, such as clean hydrogen production, industrial decarbonisation and the transition away from oil & gas.

Past attendee from Solar Clear shared, "This course has provided a good understanding and cleared all false expectations about CCUS and of its cross entanglement to the hydrogen sector and the importance of both for decarbonising the world's (or part of the world's) economy."

"The up-to-date information was provided in course. The materials were available before the course, that is why it was possible to think about questions. The course materials were logically structured. The lecturer was highly professional. The organization of course was wonderful. Thank you very much!," said a past participant from Latvenergo.

Course Sessions:

- Carbon sources & capture technologies

- Carbon storage, transport & utilisation

- Hydrogen, carbon and industrial clusters

- Growing CCUS: scalability, markets, policies & strategies

Benefits of Attending:

- Understand the most challenging aspects of the clean energy transition & the role of CCUS in addressing them

- Examine the various technological aspects of the CCUS value chain, from capture through to storage and/or utilisation pathways

- Discuss the key economic and policy variables which will determine how CCUS plays out in different markets

- Review up-to-date examples of projects and strategies from around the world, and evaluate the lessons from them

- Learn the dynamics of the new competitive environment, including the risks of "business as usual" and the importance of industrial clusters in CCUS deployment

- Identify approaches to sustainable strategic planning and new business opportunity assessment

Want to learn more?

Simply email to emilia[at]infocusinternational.com  or call +65 6325 0210 to obtain your FREE COPY of event brochure. For more information, please visit https://www.infocusinternational.com/ccus.

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities.

Infocus International recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights.

