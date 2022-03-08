UN CESCR Issues Findings On Bahrain, Belarus, Czech Republic, DR Congo, Serbia And Uzbekistan

GENEVA (7 March 2022) - The UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights on Monday published its findings on Bahrain, Belarus, Czech Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Serbia and Uzbekistan.

The Committee examined the above six countries during its latest session from 14 February to 4 March. The findings contain positive aspects of each country's implementation of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights. They also highlight matters of concern and make recommendations.

The findings, officially known as concluding observations, are now available on the session webpage.

The Committee will hold its next session from 26 September to 14 October 2022 and expects to review El Salvador, Guatemala, Luxembourg, Mongolia, Tajikistan, and Yemen.

