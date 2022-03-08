World Video | Defence | Foreign Affairs | Natural Events | Trade | NZ in World News | NZ National News Video | NZ Regional News | Search

 

Iraq: Federal Court's Disbandment Of Anti-corruption Committee Is A Retrograde Step For Accountability

Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 7:06 am
Press Release: Euro Med Monitor

Geneva – The Iraqi Federal Supreme Court has disbanded a committee formed to investigate corruption cases and major crimes by the Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, about one and a half years ago, Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said Monday in a statement expressing grave concern.

The court issued a decision on 2 March invalidating Diwani Order No. (29) of 2020, which included the "formation of a permanent committee to investigate corruption cases and important crimes […] for violating the provisions […] of the Constitution that guarantees the protection of human freedom and dignity, the principle of separation of powers stipulated in […] the Constitution, and the principle of judicial independence and its competence to undertake investigation and trial […], because the aforementioned order is considered an amendment to the Law of the Integrity Commission as it is a constitutional body with jurisdiction in the investigation of financial and administrative corruption cases."

The decision to abolish an anti-corruption committee cannot be seen as normal when we are not seeing much focus on more urgent issues, such as holding accountable those involved in the killings of demonstrators, the rising death toll in prisons due to poor incarceration conditions, and other critical issues. It is feared that this decision might be a result of pressure from influential parties.

Any abuses that the committee may have committed during its work could have been referred to the competent authorities for investigation, and those responsible could have been held accountable. As such, the alleged violations cannot justify abolishing the committee.

Headed by Lieutenant-General Ahmed Abu Ragheef (with officers from the Ministry of Interior, the Intelligence and National Security Services, and the Integrity Commission as members), the PM had granted the committee wide powers. The committee has made remarkable progress that resulted in the arrest of well-known senior officials and politicians on corruption charges, including former ministers, heads of bodies, businessmen, and a prominent leader in the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Last September, the PM announced that within one year, the committee was able to recover funds looted from abroad and uncover corruption files that had been undisclosed for 17 years.

From a legal point of view, the establishment of the committee does not contradict the powers granted to the PM under the Iraqi constitution. Article (80/1) of the Constitution stipulates that the Council of Ministers has the powers "to plan and execute the general policy and general plans of the State and oversee the work of the ministries and departments not associated with a ministry."

If the prime minister has the power to "execute the general policy of the State," then he\she is also allowed to form an anti-corruption committee since fighting corruption falls within the public policies that Iraqi officials are supposed to address.

Moreover, it seems that the formation of the committee was supplementary rather than suppressive to Integrity Commission, as the Diwani order stipulated that one of the committee's members must be a representative of the Integrity Commission, whose ranking should not be less than a general manager.

And since the committee’s role was limited to investigating cases and then referring the accused to the judiciary, the committee had not infringed on the judiciary, if not supported its work. The Supreme Judicial Council, represented by the Federal Court, had formed a committee to investigate the cases presented by the canceled committee on October 15, 2020.

Omar Al-Ajlouni, legal researcher at Euro-Med Monitor, said: "The Federal Court's decision is a retrograde step in the fight against corruption in Iraq. It represents an acquiescence to the objections of the beneficiaries of the absence of effective oversight over public money. The legal justifications given by the Federal Court to dissolve the committee have clearly departed from the application of the spirit of the law.”

"All authorities in the country should overcome difficulties in achieving the integrity and transparency standards by holding those involved in financial and administrative corruption cases accountable, especially in light of suspicions of alleged corruption cases of up to hundreds of billions of dollars according to unofficial estimates. In this case, decision makers should take exceptional measures to address it."

Iraq is ranked 157th out of 180 in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index 2021, indicating a widespread outbreak of corruption in the various branches of the State.

The Iraqi authorities should enhance, maintain, and support efforts to combat corruption rather than obstructing them, since corruption is one of the most important factors impeding the country's development efforts.

The authorities should take exceptional measures to combat rampant corruption in the country by making necessary amendments to the Law of Integrity Commission—especially in terms of addressing corruption charges—and focus investigations on larger cases and address them.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Euro Med Monitor on InfoPages.
 
 
 
World Headlines

WORLD


 



Ukraine Crisis: UN Agencies Support Rising Tide Of Refugees
The number of people fleeing the Russian onslaught in Ukraine surpassed 874,000 as of Wednesday morning New York time, data from the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, has revealed. ..
More>>


UN: Secretary-General's Remarks - Launch Of IPCC Report
I have seen many scientific reports in my time, but nothing like this. Today’s IPCC report is an atlas of human suffering and a damning indictment of failed climate leadership.
With fact upon fact, this report reveals how people and the planet are getting clobbered by climate change. .. More>>



Save The Children: Attacks On Schools In Ukraine Endangering Children’s Lives And Futures
Attacks on schools in Ukraine are endangering the lives and futures of the country’s 7.5 million children with reports of up to 10 children killed in the fighting and educational facilities being bombed across the country, Save the Children said... More>>


UN: Without Climate Action, Extreme Weather Will Trigger Global Humanitarian Needs
The impact of extreme weather on Madagascar is an example of the “runaway humanitarian needs” the world will face, unless it takes action to tackle the climate crisis, the World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday... More>>


CNS: Pandemic Is Not Over Yet By A Long Shot: Deaths Rose Every Week In 2022

Global health thought leader Dr Tim France rightly tweeted, “Here is the WHO stating explicitly what most people I know are saying to one another privately: Is not it really risky to lift all COVID-19 related measures now, with the virus still circulating in high levels? Clearly, in these global experts’ minds, the answer is an emphatic yes... More>>


Myanmar: Number Of Internally Displaced Doubles
The number of internally displaced people (IDPs) in Myanmar has doubled since February of last year, now crossing the 800,000 mark, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) announced on Friday... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • WORLD
 
 
  • Pacific.Scoop
  • Cafe Pacific
  • PMC
 
 
 
 
 